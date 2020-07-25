Ole Miss LB Sam Williams Suspended After Being Charged with Sexual Battery

Sam Craft/Associated Press

Linebacker Sam Williams has been suspended from the University of Mississippi Football team after being charged with sexual battery.

"We have suspended Sam Williams indefinitely from all team activities," the school said in a statement, per 247Sports' David Johnson. "We take these charges very seriously and will allow the legal system to run its course before making further determinations on his status in our program."

Per Jake Thompson of the Oxford Eagle, Williams was arrested on a felony charge of sexual battery and booked into Lafayette County Detention Center on Friday morning. He was released after posting $25,000 bond.

Williams is entering his senior season. Last year was the Alabama native's first with the Rebels after transferring from Northeast Mississippi Community College.

He appeared in all 12 games for Ole Miss last season, recording 37 total tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and six sacks.