Report: Kelechi Osemele, Chiefs Agree to Contract After Duvernay-Tardif Opts Out

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 26, 2020

New York Jets offensive guard Kelechi Osemele speaks to reporters at the team's NFL football training facility in Florham Park, N.J., Tuesday, June 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs have found a new starting guard for the 2020 season after reportedly agreeing to a deal with Kelechi Osemele.

Per Terez A. Paylor of Yahoo Sports, Osemele agreed to a one-year contract with the reigning Super Bowl champions.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport added Osemele can earn up to $2 million.

The Chiefs found themselves in the market for a starting guard after Laurent Duvernay-Tardif announced Friday that he was opting out of the 2020 season.

Duvernay-Tardif has a doctorate and has spent his offseason working at a long-term care facility in Quebec, Canada, to help during the coronavirus pandemic.

Osemele played three games for the New York Jets in 2019 after being acquired in a trade with the Oakland Raiders.

ESPN's Rich Cimini reported in October that Osemele was involved in a dispute with the Jets over the severity of a shoulder injury he was dealing with. The team officially released him Oct. 26 after he underwent surgery on his shoulder.

An eight-year NFL veteran, Osemele has been named to the Pro Bowl twice and was voted to the All-Pro first team in 2016 as a member of the Raiders. The 31-year-old began his career as a right tackle before moving to left guard in 2013.

