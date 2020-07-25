Report: Kelechi Osemele, Chiefs Agree to Contract After Duvernay-Tardif Opts Out

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs have found a new starting guard for the 2020 season after reportedly agreeing to a deal with Kelechi Osemele.

Per Terez A. Paylor of Yahoo Sports, Osemele agreed to a one-year contract with the reigning Super Bowl champions.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport added Osemele can earn up to $2 million.

The Chiefs found themselves in the market for a starting guard after Laurent Duvernay-Tardif announced Friday that he was opting out of the 2020 season.

Duvernay-Tardif has a doctorate and has spent his offseason working at a long-term care facility in Quebec, Canada, to help during the coronavirus pandemic.

Osemele played three games for the New York Jets in 2019 after being acquired in a trade with the Oakland Raiders.

ESPN's Rich Cimini reported in October that Osemele was involved in a dispute with the Jets over the severity of a shoulder injury he was dealing with. The team officially released him Oct. 26 after he underwent surgery on his shoulder.

An eight-year NFL veteran, Osemele has been named to the Pro Bowl twice and was voted to the All-Pro first team in 2016 as a member of the Raiders. The 31-year-old began his career as a right tackle before moving to left guard in 2013.