Seahawks' Updated Depth Chart After Jamal Adams Trade with Jets

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks have won the Jamal Adams sweepstakes in a huge blockbuster trade with the New York Jets.

The Jets announced Saturday that they are sending Adams and a 2022 fourth-round pick to the Seahawks in exchange for first-round draft picks in 2021 and 2022, a third-round pick in 2021 and safety Bradley McDougald.

While the deal won't become official until players pass a physical, this is what the Seahawks defensive depth chart will look when Adams joins the team.

Defensive End: L.J. Collier, Benson Mayowa, Alton Robinson, Branden Jackson, Marcus Webb

Defensive Tackle: Jarran Reed, Poona Ford, Demarcus Christmas, Cedrick Lattimore, Josh Avery, Bryan Mone

LEO: Bruce Irvin, Rasheem Green, Darrell Taylor

Linebacker: Bobby Wagner, K.J. Wright, Jordyn Brooks, Shaquem Griffin, Cody Barton, Ben Burr-Kirven, Emmanuel Ellerbee, Eli Mencer, Sutton Smith

Cornerback: Shaquill Griffin, Tre Flowers, Quinton Dunbar, Neiko Thorpe, Brian Allen, Linden Stephens, Jayson Stanley, Debione Renfro

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Safety: Jamal Adams, Quandre Diggs, Delano Hill, Marquise Blair, Ryan Neal, Chris Miller

The biggest question around Seattle's defense heading into 2020 prior to acquiring Adams was the pass rush.

Last year's Seahawks ranked 31st in the NFL with 28 sacks, and they didn't do anything in the draft or free agency to address the position. Their first-round draft pick was off-ball linebacker Jordyn Brooks.

Adams is also a tackling machine with 273 combined stops in 46 career games. He recorded seven pass breakups and two forced fumbles in 14 games last year.

The Seahawks have done a fantastic job of remaking their secondary over the past year.

They added Quandre Diggs in a midseason trade with the Detroit Lions last October, and with Adams on his way, they will open 2020 with players who ranked among the top 25 in their position last year by Pro Football Focus grades:

Quinton Dunbar could be subject to discipline by the NFL under the personal-conduct policy after turning himself over to police in May. He and New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker had arrest warrants issued after being accused of robbing people.

Dunbar has pleaded not guilty to charges of armed robbery.

Assuming the Seahawks have their entire secondary in place when the season begins, they figure to be among the most dangerous teams in the NFC.

After losing out on the NFC West title and home-field advantage by inches in a 26-21 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 17 last year, the addition of Adams could be the thing that pushes the Seahawks over the top in 2020.