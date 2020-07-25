Mets' Brad Brach Reveals He, Wife Jenae Both Tested Positive for COVID-19

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJuly 25, 2020

New York Mets relief pitcher Brad Brach works against the Colorado Rockies in the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

New York Mets reliever Brad Brach confirmed Saturday that he missed the team's summer camp because of a positive COVID-19 test:

According to MLB.com's Anthony DiComo, Brach said his wife, Jenae, tested positive as well. Although both cases were "pretty mild," Brach said he was concerned since Jenae was pregnant at the time.

Brach noted that he first suspected he might have COVID-19 while making the drive from Nashville, Tennessee, to the Mets' camp in New York, as he lost his sense of taste and smell, which is a symptom of the coronavirus.

The 34-year-old veteran rejoined the Mets on Saturday after previously being placed on the injured list for undisclosed reasons.

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

