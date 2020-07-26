NBA Eastern Conference Playoff Picture: Scenarios, Odds and 8th-Race Predictions

Eric Gay/Associated Press

The NBA Eastern Conference playoff picture is far less complicated than its Western Conference counterpart.

It would take a massive collapse for the Milwaukee Bucks to lose the No. 1 seed, and there are multiple games separating each of the top three teams.

The most competition in the standings will occur from spot Nos. 4 through No.8. At the bottom, the Orlando Magic could overtake the Brooklyn Nets for the No. 7 seed through two head-to-head meetings.

Even though the Nets come into ESPN's Wide World of Sports Complex with a depleted roster, they should land a playoff position since the Washington Wizards starts the games 5.5 games back of the Magic.

Eastern Conference Standings

1. Milwaukee (53-12)

2. Toronto (46-18)

3. Boston (43-21)

4. Miami (41-24)

5. Indiana (39-26)

6. Philadelphia (39-26)

7. Brooklyn (30-34)

8. Orlando (30-35)

9. Washington (24-40)

Scenarios

Milwaukee will secure the No. 1 seed with wins in their first two seeding games.

The Toronto Blue Jays are 6.5 games behind the Bucks and needs to keep a three-game buffer on the Boston Celtics to land on the opposite side of the bracket as the No. 2 seed.

Boston owns a two-game cushion on the Miami Heat, who need three more victories than the Celtics to overtake them for the No. 3 seed. The Indiana Pacers and Philadelphia 76ers could also jump as high as No. 3, but that would require a five-game swing in the standings. The more likely scenario for the Pacers and the 76ers would feature making up a two-game deficit on the Heat.

Brooklyn and Orlando need three wins each to clinch the final two playoff positions. Washington is six wins back in the win column entering the bubble.

Odds

To Win Eastern Conference

Milwaukee -230 (bet $230 to win $100)

Boston: +500; bet $100 to win $500

Toronto: +700

Philadelphia: +700

Miami: +1000

Indiana: +3000

Brooklyn: +5000

Orlando: +15000

Washington: +30000

Odds via Caesars Palace.

Predictions

Orlando Lands No. 7 seed; Brooklyn Takes No. 8 seed

Brooklyn and Orlando will feature in two of the most important games for the East's playoff picture.

The No. 7 and No. 8 seeds begin their eight-game slates against each other Friday and then face off again August 11, which is the penultimate contest for both sides.

By the time the second meeting comes around, the Magic and Nets should be locked into the field. Brooklyn needs two victories to clinch a playoff spot, while three wins out of Orlando will eliminate Washington from playoff contention.

To stay alive for a play-in game, the Wizards need to make up 6.5 games on the No. 8 seed, but that could be a tough achievement with its schedule. Washington has to play Indiana, Philadelphia, Milwaukee and Boston in its final six games, and matchups with the New Orleans Pelicans and Oklahoma City Thunder will not be easy to handle, either.

If the hunt for the bottom two seeds comes down to Orlando and Brooklyn, the Magic have the advantage. They are 2-0 against the Nets this season and have more stars on their roster for the resumption of play.

Brooklyn is without Nic Claxton, Wilson Chandler, DeAndre Jordan and Taurean Prince. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were previously ruled out for the season. Orlando, meanwhile, is close to full strength and was in decent form before the suspension of play with three consecutive wins.

Aaron Gordon and Nikola Vucevic could take advantage of Brooklyn's absences down low to win the pair of head-to-head meetings and move out of a potential first-round clash with the Bucks.

Gordon and Vucevic combined for 43 points in the February 24 win over Brooklyn. Evan Fournier and Markelle Fultz each had a 20-point performance against the Nets as well.

If Orlando beats Brooklyn twice, takes care of the Sacramento Kings and wins one or two more contests, it should elevate over the Nets and drop them a spot and into a matchup with Milwaukee.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Statistics obtained from Basketball Reference.