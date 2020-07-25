George Foreman Worried About Mike Tyson, Roy Jones Jr.'s Health in Comeback

Timothy D. Easley/Associated Press

Former heavyweight boxing champion George Foreman said he's concerned for the health of Mike Tyson, 54, and Roy Jones Jr., 51, ahead of their exhibition fight Sept. 12 in California.

Foreman told TMZ Sports in an interview released Saturday he's hopeful both fighters take the right precautions once inside the ring.

"There's a time when you gotta worry about your health, but it's a beautiful thing that they would even come out," he said. "Maybe they can even name a charity or something for the recipient of the funds. I think it's good to come out, but it's gotta be a fun thing, but I hope one does not hurt the other."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.