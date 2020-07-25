The 5 Tournament: Miami, Texas, Sacramento Tied for 1st After Round 4

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Things are getting dicey for the Chicago 5 and Toronto 5 with one day left to play in The 5 Tournament's inaugural run.

Toronto pulled off a one-point victory to remain in possession of the fourth and final playoff spot with a win over Chicago, holding on in the fourth quarter as Chicago nearly pulled off a 14-point comeback.

A victory against Miami 5 on Saturday would clinch a postseason berth for Toronto with Texas, Miami and Sacramento all in line to advance.

Here's how the action played out Friday.

The 5 Tournament Round 4 Results

Toronto 5 def. Chicago 5, 98-96

Miami 5 def. Sacramento 5, 89-88

Texas 5 def. New York 5, 77-49

Standings

T-1. Texas 5 (3-1)

T-1. Miami 5 (3-1)

T-1. Sacramento 5 (3-1)

4. Toronto 5 (2-2)

5. Chicago 5 (1-3)

6. New York 5 (0-4)

Highlights

The New York 5 is going to have a quick exit after it dropped its fourth consecutive game. The most lopsided matchup of Round 4 saw arguably the tournament's best team, Texas 5, lead from start to finish.

David Hawkins led the way for Texas with 20 points and 12 rebounds, while Alex Scales nearly matched him with 12 points and eight boards. James White was the only Texas player who didn't score in double figures, going 3-of-15 from the field for six points.

New York was led by Josh Powell (18 points).

After leading by 14 early in the fourth quarter, Miami fought off a late Sacramento run as well to pull off a one-point win. Sacramento scored at least 21 points in each quarter, but a 35-point outburst by Miami in the third frame put the game out of reach.

Every Miami player scored more than 11 points. Corsley Edwards caught fire, going 7-of-11 from the field for a team-high 23 points, while Mario Chalmers finished right behind him with 22 points.

Donte Greene scored a game-high 30 points for Sacramento in the loss.

That led to the night's final game between Chicago and Toronto, which all but assured Toronto a playoff spot.

The back-and-forth affair featured 13 lead changes, seven ties and two offensive stars on Chicago. Chris Johnson gave the performance of the night, knocking down seven three-pointers to finish with 41 points, 15 rebounds and six assists. Teammate Derrick Byars added 36 points, 10 boards and five assists in the loss.

Giving Toronto the edge was the trio of Alan Anderson, Patrick O'Bryant and Mike Taylor, who combined for 85 of the team's 98 points.

With a win against Miami on Saturday, Toronto will move on to the elimination round.

Saturday's action begins at 7 p.m. ET, with Chicago and Texas immediately followed by Toronto and Miami. The round-robin portion of the tournament concludes with Sacramento and New York in a game that'll determine Sacramento's playoff seed.

All games are pay-per-view and available through DirecTV, Dish Network or Fite.tv.