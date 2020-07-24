Ravens' D.J. Fluker Allegedly a Victim of Domestic Violence by Kimberly Davis

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 25, 2020

Seattle Seahawks offensive guard D.J. Fluker (78) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens guard D.J. Fluker was allegedly the victim of domestic violence by a woman he's had a long-term relationship with. 

Per police reports obtained by Austin Denean of Fox 45, Fluker told officers he's been the victim of several assaults by Kimberly Davis. 

Denean noted that Davis was recently arrested earlier this month after she allegedly punched Fluker "in the nose over an argument over social media" at the couple's home July 13. 

Per the police report, Davis told the responding officer she "poked Fluker in the nose during an argument because she became angry after she was told she was a bad mother."

Denean noted Fluker told police during a follow-up visit from the alleged July 13 incident that there was a separate incident on June 29 when Davis attacked him, but he chose not to file a police report. 

“We have been in regular communication with D.J. regarding this matter and will continue to monitor the situation," the Ravens said in a statement to Denean. 

Fluker is entering his first season with the Ravens. The 29-year-old signed a one-year deal with the team in May after spending the previous two years with the Seattle Seahawks. 

