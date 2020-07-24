Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw Undergoes MRI on Back Injury; Results Come Back Clean

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 24, 2020

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw warms up during the restart of baseball spring training Saturday, July 4, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

One day after being placed on the injured list, Los Angeles Dodgers star Clayton Kershaw received good news about his ailing back. 

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters prior to Friday's game against the San Francisco Giants that Kershaw's MRI returned clean and that the team is "encouraged" about his prognosis. 

Roberts added the three-time National League Cy Young winner was in better spirits and will receive additional treatment Friday. 

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    MLB's Latest Round of COVID-19 Results

    MLB logo
    MLB

    MLB's Latest Round of COVID-19 Results

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Dodgers, Yankees Lived Up to the Hype 🔥

    @ZachRymer says pair of superteams aced MLB Opening Day and proved why they're World Series favorites this season

    Los Angeles Dodgers logo
    Los Angeles Dodgers

    Dodgers, Yankees Lived Up to the Hype 🔥

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report

    Topps Launching Baseball Card Featuring Dr. Fauci's 1st Pitch

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Topps Launching Baseball Card Featuring Dr. Fauci's 1st Pitch

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Blue Jays Will Play in Buffalo

    Toronto has locked in Triple-A site in Buffalo for the ‘majority’ of its home games this season

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Blue Jays Will Play in Buffalo

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report