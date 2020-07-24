Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw Undergoes MRI on Back Injury; Results Come Back Clean

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

One day after being placed on the injured list, Los Angeles Dodgers star Clayton Kershaw received good news about his ailing back.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters prior to Friday's game against the San Francisco Giants that Kershaw's MRI returned clean and that the team is "encouraged" about his prognosis.

Roberts added the three-time National League Cy Young winner was in better spirits and will receive additional treatment Friday.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.