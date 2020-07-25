Big E's Single Run Begins, Gran Metalik's Title Shot, More WWE SmackDown Fallout

Big E's Single Run Begins, Gran Metalik's Title Shot, More WWE SmackDown FalloutJuly 25, 2020
The Land of Opportunity was once SmackDown's moniker, and following Friday's episode, it seems the blue brand is looking to reclaim that title.
SmackDown saw fresh talent gain new opportunities. Gran Metalik pulled off the most shocking win of his career when he defeated Drew Gulak, Shorty G and Lince Dorado to earn an intercontinental title shot against AJ Styles.
The luchador was not the only one to gain a huge title match, as Nikki Cross earned a second opportunity to vie for Bayley's crown. She defeated best friend Alexa Bliss in a match that was forced upon her by The Role Model.
Big E also got a chance to finally step out of the shadows. Kofi Kingston announced that he will be out of action for several weeks and gave his blessing to Big E to go take what was his as a solo competitor.
At the end of the night, though, the focus was on familiar faces. Sheamus battled Jeff Hardy in a Bar Fight, hoping to prove that The Charismatic Enigma could not overcome his demons. Instead, Hardy exorcised his greatest demon by defeating The Celtic Warrior.
The blue brand set the stage for a big change. This seemed to be the moment that signaled a new wave of talent will soon lead SmackDown.
Big E Can Make a Splash on His Own While Kofi Kingston Is Away
Kofi Kingston told Big E backstage that he would be out for six weeks following the tables match at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules and that Big E had his and Xavier Woods' blessing to finally go out on his own.
It is about time Big E gets his chance to shine. He came into WWE with serious hype and has certainly made a name for himself as a tag team wrestler. However, he walked into the business alone and showed his talent at every turn.
Few men have Big E's size and speed combination. He can work with anyone. He can be the powerhouse SmackDown needs, especially with champion Braun Strowman missing after Bray Wyatt stole his soul during their Swamp Fight at Extreme Rules.
While on the surface Big E looks to be all about fun and games, he is more than that. The New Day have relied on his talent throughout their incredible run. He is ready to challenge anyone. He might be the right man to dethrone AJ Styles.
There is no doubt that The New Day's powerhouse can make a splash on his own. If Friday is anything to go by, fresh opportunities will be coming. It is just a matter of seizing the moment.
Nikki Cross Will Be Better Off Away from Alexa Bliss for a While
Nikki Cross demanded another shot at Bayley because of the controversial ending to their match at Extreme Rules. Bayley offered to defend her title against the winner of Cross vs. Alexa Bliss. The Twisted Sister caught her best friend with a rollup for three.
The growing conflict between The Goddess and Cross is fascinating. It sets up potential for the Scot to finally move out of Bliss' shadow. Despite doing good work together, The Twisted Sister has been held back too often alongside the multi-time women's champion.
The break may begin with Cross and Bliss turning on each other. The Goddess played heel in the opening match, targeting Cross' cracked ribs from Extreme Rules. She has always been well suited for the role of top villain.
Meanwhile, The Twisted Sister can embrace her wild side. Without Bliss to keep her contained, Cross can unleash her chaotic nature on SmackDown.
It is time for Cross especially to go out on her own. She deserves to show that she can work against the top women in the business without The Goddess backing her up. That begins with her rematch against Bayley, one of the women who has inadvertently helped Cross find her wild side again.
Gran Metalik Deserves This Sudden Opportunity
In a Fatal 4-Way to crown the new No. 1 contender to the WWE Intercontinental Championship, Shorty G went on an impressive run. However, after taking out Drew Gulak and Lince Dorado, Gran Metalik sneaked in with an elbow drop for the win.
Every man in this match deserved an opportunity. It showed in the action, as all four men fought like their careers were on the line.
Metalik's victory gives him a chance to prove he is one of the best luchadors in the world. He has been repeatedly underused as a tag team performer, but talent always shines through.
He and AJ Styles could steal the show on an impressively stacked card for the upcoming edition of SmackDown. The Phenomenal One is one of the best in the business and knows how to put over talents who put in the work.
This has been a long time coming. Metalik came into WWE on fire following an incredible run in the Cruiserweight Classic. He has been waiting for a shot to work with top competition one-on-one.
Bar Fight Must End Jeff Hardy-Sheamus Feud
The rivalry between Jeff Hardy and Sheamus came to a head in a Bar Fight on Friday. This physical match was contested within the confines of an empty bar, and The Charismatic Enigma won after hitting the Swanton Bomb off a ladder.
While Sheamus and Hardy have had good matches together, this feud needs to end here. The latter does not need to be the ultimate redemption story—he does not need his past haunting him every week.
WWE is not helping a man with recent issues with alcoholism deal with his addiction. This story has been an anchor for the blue brand and presented as Hardy's chance to overcome his mistakes.
It would be nice to see these two move on to fresh opponents. Hardy can focus on building himself up, while Sheamus can go around beating up young blood. Together, these veterans will do more apart than together.
The Bar Fight was fun and better than expected despite odd camerawork. This was the right way to end this. The Charismatic Enigma has put The Celtic Warrior and his concerns about his past self behind him.