Big E's Single Run Begins, Gran Metalik's Title Shot, More WWE SmackDown Fallout

Credit: WWE.com

The Land of Opportunity was once SmackDown's moniker, and following Friday's episode, it seems the blue brand is looking to reclaim that title.

SmackDown saw fresh talent gain new opportunities. Gran Metalik pulled off the most shocking win of his career when he defeated Drew Gulak, Shorty G and Lince Dorado to earn an intercontinental title shot against AJ Styles.

The luchador was not the only one to gain a huge title match, as Nikki Cross earned a second opportunity to vie for Bayley's crown. She defeated best friend Alexa Bliss in a match that was forced upon her by The Role Model.

Big E also got a chance to finally step out of the shadows. Kofi Kingston announced that he will be out of action for several weeks and gave his blessing to Big E to go take what was his as a solo competitor.

At the end of the night, though, the focus was on familiar faces. Sheamus battled Jeff Hardy in a Bar Fight, hoping to prove that The Charismatic Enigma could not overcome his demons. Instead, Hardy exorcised his greatest demon by defeating The Celtic Warrior.

The blue brand set the stage for a big change. This seemed to be the moment that signaled a new wave of talent will soon lead SmackDown.