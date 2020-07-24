Arron Afflalo Reportedly Leading Ownership Group Looking to Buy Timberwolves

Julie Jacobson/Associated Press

Former NBA guard Arron Afflalo is reportedly heading an ownership group that is hoping to buy the Minnesota Timberwolves.

According to Pat Graham and Dave Campbell of the Associated Press, Afflalo's group includes "two to five individuals with a net worth of more than $10 billion" and is planning to submit an offer to T-Wolves owner Glen Taylor no later than this weekend.

Per ESPN, Taylor said Tuesday in a statement that he would "entertain opportunities" when it comes to the sale of the team under the condition that the winning bidders don't move the Timberwolves out of Minneapolis.

