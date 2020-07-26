Quick Takes: WWE's Bizarre Finishes, Naomi Deserves Better, Sammy Guevara, More

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Even with WWE's Extreme Rules in the books, the aftereffects of the event are still being felt on Raw and SmackDown, while AEW continues to put out some of its best content to date.

All things considered, The Horror Show was actually quite solid despite what its name suggested. However, some of the match finishes were questionable to say the least and illustrated a bigger issue in the company right now.

That's in addition to a few Superstars not currently getting the spotlight they deserve with Naomi being chief among them. She trended worldwide on Twitter one week ago and went on to appear on Miz TV during SmackDown, though it remains to be seen whether WWE will use this buzz to its advantage and push her at the level he belongs.

Thankfully, WWE started the process of transitioning Big E into a singles role on Friday night and building Gran Metalik up with a win in Fatal 4-Way action. Both would be fresh faces in the Intercontinental Championship picture and deserve a shot to show what they're capable of.

Meanwhile, AEW kept things rolling this week with the return of Sammy Guevara and the announcement of the Deadly Draw women's tag team tournament. Both happenings got fans talking coming out of Wednesday's Dynamite and will be worth keeping an eye on going forward.

This installment of Quick Takes will discuss the consequences of WWE's recent Attitude Era-esque booking, Naomi's disappointing 2020, what Guevara's comeback means for Inner Circle, and more.