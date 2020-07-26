Quick Takes: WWE's Bizarre Finishes, Naomi Deserves Better, Sammy Guevara, More

Quick Takes: WWE's Bizarre Finishes, Naomi Deserves Better, Sammy Guevara, MoreJuly 26, 2020
Even with WWE's Extreme Rules in the books, the aftereffects of the event are still being felt on Raw and SmackDown, while AEW continues to put out some of its best content to date.
All things considered, The Horror Show was actually quite solid despite what its name suggested. However, some of the match finishes were questionable to say the least and illustrated a bigger issue in the company right now.
That's in addition to a few Superstars not currently getting the spotlight they deserve with Naomi being chief among them. She trended worldwide on Twitter one week ago and went on to appear on Miz TV during SmackDown, though it remains to be seen whether WWE will use this buzz to its advantage and push her at the level he belongs.
Thankfully, WWE started the process of transitioning Big E into a singles role on Friday night and building Gran Metalik up with a win in Fatal 4-Way action. Both would be fresh faces in the Intercontinental Championship picture and deserve a shot to show what they're capable of.
Meanwhile, AEW kept things rolling this week with the return of Sammy Guevara and the announcement of the Deadly Draw women's tag team tournament. Both happenings got fans talking coming out of Wednesday's Dynamite and will be worth keeping an eye on going forward.
This installment of Quick Takes will discuss the consequences of WWE's recent Attitude Era-esque booking, Naomi's disappointing 2020, what Guevara's comeback means for Inner Circle, and more.
Pros and Cons of WWE Running Attitude Era-Esque Match Finishes
Extreme Rules hosted a ton of excellent in-ring action last weekend, though it seemed some of the silly match finishes were all what fans were talking about coming out of it.
Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler featured a straightforward ending, but the same could not be said for Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins or Asuka vs. Sasha Banks. Both bouts were terrific up until the unsatisfying conclusions that left fans with a sour taste in their mouths.
With the Raw Women's Championship match specifically, it was clear that WWE intended to stir up controversy so interest would be high going into the next night's Raw. Unfortunately, viewership barely improved from where it was the week before and that can't be considered anything but a disappointment.
In other words, the backlash the polarizing finish received online wasn't worth it and did more to drive fans away than it did to entice them to tune in.
That type of stuff was par for the course during the Attitude Era, but it's been done to death over the years and has no place on the product today. Although it was successful in setting up a rematch between Banks and Asuka's for next week's Raw, there were other ways that could have been done without having their original encounter end in a no-contest on pay-per-view.
NXT and AEW are two major examples of wrestling brands that rarely utilize overbooked finishes and tend to reap the benefits as a result.
Reverting to Attitude Era-esque booking and insulting the intelligence of the audience isn't the answer to WWE's Raw rating woes, but continuing to create compelling programming and giving fans what and who they want to see just might be.
Women's Tag Team Cup Isn't the Answer to AEW's Women's Division Woes
With Britt Baker and Kris Statlander out injured and others unable to appear due to travel restrictions, AEW's women's division could use all the help it can get at the moment. Having Hikaru Shida as the champion is a great start, but a women's tag team tournament likely won't end up being much of a difference-maker.
On the surface, the only storyline purpose this tourney seems to serve is furthering the story between Brandi Rhodes and Allie. They've been reluctant partners for weeks and all signs point to Allie turning on her main squeeze QT Marshall and the rest of The Nightmare Family.
The upside to the Deadly Draw is that could result in some fresh faces being brought in to compete for the cup.
Ivelisse and Diamante, who are two of the better unsigned women's wrestlers out there today, faced off on Dynamite this past week and should be used more after the showings they had. MJ Jenkins has also popped up on AEW programming recently and fellow ex-NXT star Taynara Conti would be a good pickup for them as well.
If the endgame is to eventually build to tag titles being introduced for the women, the idea is bound to fail, at least until more women are signed. There isn't enough depth in the division to warrant there being a set of tag titles, especially with so many women currently out of commission.
The focus should be on making the AEW Women's Championship scene as exciting as possible, not on a tag team tourney that doesn't have anything of actual importance at stake.
Singles Pushes for Big E, Gran Metalik Indicate Change Is Coming to SmackDown
There was a lot to like about Friday's edition of SmackDown, but perhaps the most encouraging part of the show was seeing WWE taking the proper steps in featuring more up-and-coming talent, namely Big E and Gran Metalik.
Granted, both men have been with WWE for several years and aren't nearly as new as someone such as Matt Riddle but haven't been afforded the same opportunities in singles competition. They've largely been positioned as tag team wrestlers and have done well in their respective roles, but the time has come for them to try something different and be utilized on their own.
Kofi Kingston gave Big E his blessing on SmackDown to fly solo while he and Xavier Woods sit on the sidelines with injuries. Big E has long been projected by many to be a future breakout star, and if he can tap into his serious side, he can be a real player on the blue brand.
As for Metalik, he took the entire WWE Universe by surprise when he won a Fatal 4-Way on SmackDown to earn himself a shot at AJ Styles' Intercontinental Championship next week. The outcome likely won't be in much doubt, but what's important is that it'll gives Metalik a chance to prove why he's among the best wrestlers in the world.
It's been ages since SmackDown was last referred to as "the land of opportunity," but only good things can come from the show spotlighting Superstars it wasn't before.
Sammy Guevara's Return Prolongs Inner Circle's Shelf Life
The last few months have not been kind to AEW's Inner Circle.
They started out strong on the night Dynamite debuted in October 2019 and have had their fair share of highlights since then, but it's been nothing but downhill since Chris Jericho lost the AEW World Championship at February's Revolution pay-per-view.
The group was unsuccessful in the Stadium Stampede main event at Double or Nothing, Jake Hager failed to become AEW TNT champion at Fyter Fest, and Santana and Ortiz have hardly been a threat in the tag team ranks. They were also temporarily down a member when Sammy Guevara was suspended for inappropriate comments made in 2016 that recently resurfaced.
Their lack of luck lately gave off the impression that AEW was in the process of breaking the stable up, but with Guevara having returned on Wednesday's Dynamite, that doesn't appear to be the case. In fact, they could be more of a threat now than they have been in months if they can maintain momentum.
The outcome of Jericho's inevitable rematch with Orange Cassidy should give fans a better idea as to what the future of Inner Circle is. If Jericho loses, he could blame the defeat on the rest of the group and plant the seeds for dissension, but if he wins, they could eventually surpass The Elite as AEW's most dominant faction.
Inner Circle was certainly missing something with Guevara gone, and now that they're back at full force, nothing is stopping them from finally fulfilling their potential.
Naomi's Newfound Buzz Shouldn't Go Unnoticed
Despite receiving an incredible crowd reaction upon making her Royal Rumble return back in January, Naomi's 2020 hasn't been nearly as prosperous as it should have been.
She competed for the SmackDown Women's Championship at Super ShowDown and WrestleMania 36 and fell short on both occasions. Worse yet, she's been largely left off SmackDown in recent months and was overlooked for a spot in the women's Money in the Bank Ladder match.
Naomi's loss to Lacey Evans on the July 17 episode was enough to get fans buzzing on Twitter about how she deserves better than what she's been given recently—and they aren't wrong. She has been with WWE for over a decade by this point but still has more to offer than karaoke competitions and meaningless matches.
Instead of ignoring the WWE Universe's pleas for a push for Naomi, WWE embraced the #NaomiDeservesBetter hashtag this past week on SmackDown by having her talk about the audience's support of her on Miz TV. She'll face off with Evans again next Friday night and that should be where she officially gets back on track toward the title picture.
Once the ongoing angle with Sasha Banks and Bayley plays itself out, Naomi should be first in line for a shot at the strap, assuming she can stack up a few victories before then. Even without fans in attendance for the shows, her thrilling presence and awe-inspiring athleticism always makes her one of the more must-see members of that division.
Booker T's comments about how hashtags "serve no purpose" were misguided, especially since fans clamoring to see more of a certain Superstar in the past (such as Daniel Bryan) has indeed led to the company giving that person more opportunities.
The two-time SmackDown Women's champion and inaugural WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal winner has proven her worth time and time again and, hashtag or not, should undoubtedly be positioned higher on the card because of everything she brings to the table.
