NBA Says 300 Fans Invited to Appear Live on Videoboards by Courts in Bubble

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJuly 24, 2020

A basketball court is shown at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex in Kissimmee, Fla., Tuesday, July 21, 2020. The NBA's marketing motto for the restart of the season at Walt Disney World is “Whole New Game,” and in many respects, that’s very true. (AP Photo/Tim Reynolds)
Tim Reynolds/Associated Press

The NBA announced Friday that it will give fans an opportunity to feel like they're in attendance at games in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Florida, without physically being there.

More than 300 fans will be invited to appear on 17-foot videoboards around the courts during each game, and they "will have the opportunity to digitally interact with each other throughout the game."

Mark Medina of USA Today tweeted a photo of what the videoboard will look like with fan involvement:

The format is reminiscent of what the NFL did during the draft in April, when fans of the team that was making a selection appeared on a screen behind NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell as he announced the pick.

In Major League Baseball, many teams are allowing fans to pay to have cardboard cutouts of themselves placed in the stands.

With no fans in attendance during the coronavirus pandemic, sporting events lack noise and atmosphere. Perhaps the NBA's videoboard can help change that.

If the selected fans on the videoboards are allowed to cheer, boo and be loud in general, it could go a long way toward making the games feel more like normal.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

The 2019-20 NBA season was suspended in March, but it will resume July 30 when the New Orleans Pelicans face the Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Los Angeles Clippers.

Once each of the 22 teams plays eight regular-season games, the 2020 NBA playoffs will commence as the top eight seeds in each conference qualify.

Related

    @BR_NBA's Top 50 Teams of All Time

    Do the 2016-17 Warriors top the 1995-96 Bulls? See our rankings and let the debate begin 👉

    NBA logo
    NBA

    @BR_NBA's Top 50 Teams of All Time

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Knicks, Nets Looking at LaVine

    Both teams have done 'background work' on Bulls star for the possibility that Chicago listens to trade offers

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Knicks, Nets Looking at LaVine

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Austin Rivers Leaves Bubble

    Rockets guard leaves Orlando due to an urgent family matter, expects to return this weekend

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Austin Rivers Leaves Bubble

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Latest Insider NBA Draft Buzz 👂

    ⬆️ Who'd Trade Up for LaMelo? 📉 Prospect Slipping 📲 See biggest takeaways from our conversation with NBA scouts, execs

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Latest Insider NBA Draft Buzz 👂

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report