Notre Dame Football Reportedly Could Play for ACC Title If New Proposal Passes

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 24, 2020

FILE - In this Dec. 28, 2019, file photo, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly, center, runs onto the field with his players before the Camping World Bowl NCAA college football game against Iowa State in Orlando, Fla. The Atlantic Coast Conference and Notre Dame are considering whether the Fighting Irish will give up their treasured football independence for the 2020 season play as a member of the league. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The ACC is weighing a plan that would allow Notre Dame to compete for a conference championship in 2020, according to ESPN's Andrea Adelson

"Sources indicated that was only one of various scheduling models under discussion, and changes continue to be made to models and proposed schedules," per Adelson. "Any scheduling model needs approval from the ACC board of directors, made up of all 15 presidents and chancellors."

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

