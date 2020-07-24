Notre Dame Football Reportedly Could Play for ACC Title If New Proposal Passes

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The ACC is weighing a plan that would allow Notre Dame to compete for a conference championship in 2020, according to ESPN's Andrea Adelson.

"Sources indicated that was only one of various scheduling models under discussion, and changes continue to be made to models and proposed schedules," per Adelson. "Any scheduling model needs approval from the ACC board of directors, made up of all 15 presidents and chancellors."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

