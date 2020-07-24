Orton-Edge WWE WrestleMania 37 Plans, Styles Talks AEW, McMahon Wants New Stars

Paul Abell/Associated Press

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Orton vs. Edge Reportedly Planned for WrestleMania 37

Randy Orton and Edge have competed in two highly touted matches since WrestleMania 36 in April, but the conclusion to their rivalry reportedly may not occur for quite some time.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), the current plan is for Orton and Edge to face each other in an I Quit match at WrestleMania 37 in Los Angeles on March 28, 2021.

The date and location of WrestleMania 37 could potentially change because of the coronavirus pandemic, but WWE is still moving forward with the idea of holding it at SoFi Stadium in the L.A. area.

The reported plan for Edge vs. Orton to conclude eight months from now likely has something to do with the fact that Edge suffered a torn triceps in his loss to Orton at Backlash, which means he will be out for a significant period of time.

Edge made a shocking return in the 2020 men's Royal Rumble match after missing nearly a decade with a neck injury. Orton turned on him the next night on Raw, which led to a Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania 36 won by Edge.

They did battle again in a match at Backlash that was dubbed the "Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" beforehand. Edge and Orton truly did deliver a great match, and The Viper won by hitting Edge with a low blow and then punting him.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Edge later vowed to get revenge on Orton upon returning and said he would be coming back as the Rated-R Superstar.

The promos and matches between Edge and Orton have been so good that it's likely WWE fans will embrace the possibility of them going at it on The Grandest Stage of Them All should the reported plan come to fruition.

Styles Comments on Possibly Wrestling for AEW

AJ Styles isn't completely closing the door on wrestling for AEW one day, but he seems intent on remaining in the WWE family for a long time to come.

Styles was asked Thursday night on his Twitch stream (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Robert Gunier) if he would ever consider working for AEW.

The Phenomenal One responded:

"As far as AEW is concerned, never say never, right? But I think once my career is done, I'm hopefully just going to work for WWE in some capacity. What would I do? I'd like to be a recruiter, go scout some guys. I think that would be fun. I would have no problem going to the indies. I know we have scouts going to weightlifting contests and what not to get these big guys."

Even at the age of 43, Styles is still on top of his game from an in-ring perspective. He had a legendary Boneyard match with The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36 and then went on to win a tournament to become Intercontinental champion.

On last week's episode of SmackDown, Styles beat Matt Riddle in a widely praised match to retain the Intercontinental title.

After signing a new contract with WWE last year, Styles said it would be his final deal as an in-ring performer. It isn't publicly known how long the contract is for, but it stands to reason that Styles is planning to retire from active competition in the coming years.

If Styles remains true to his word, then that likely means fans will never get the opportunity to watch him wrestle in AEW.

Styles has a wealth of knowledge regarding what it takes to succeed in the wrestling business, as he became a big star in not only WWE but also TNA, Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Given his experience and incredible list of accomplishments, it stands to reason that WWE will do whatever it takes to keep him in the fold in some capacity for a long time to come.

McMahon Reportedly Focused on Building New Stars

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon reportedly has an eye toward the future and a desire to build new stars within the company.

According to Meltzer (h/t Middleton), McMahon has said that with WrestleMania 36 in the rear-view mirror, now is the ideal time to start making new stars.

John Cena is focused on making movies, Roman Reigns has been gone since before WrestleMania due to coronavirus-related concerns and Brock Lesnar hasn't been seen since WrestleMania either, which means there are open spots near the top of the card.

WWE champion Drew McIntyre is among those who have stepped up to occupy one, as he beat Lesnar at WrestleMania and has received a significant push since then.

Standbys like Orton, AJ Styles, Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman have been put in important positions as well, but there are other younger stars further down the card who could benefit from being put in more substantial angles as well.

The women's division has also been a huge focus with Sasha Banks, Bayley and Asuka leading the way in that regard, although WWE could benefit from getting more of their talented women involved.

Now is the perfect time to experiment and take chances since there are no fans in attendance, and that may be contributing to McMahon's reported desire to build new stars.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).