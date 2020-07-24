Clippers' Lou Williams Reportedly Leaves NBA Bubble for Excused Personal Reasons

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 24, 2020

Los Angeles Clippers' Lou Williams plays during an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams exited the NBA's "bubble" at the Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Florida, for personal reasons, according to the Los Angeles Times' Andrew Greif

Greif added that Williams "is expected to return soon."

The three-time Sixth Man of the Year winner played over 16 minutes in the Clippers' 99-90 victory over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday. He finished with a game-high 22 points.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Knicks, Nets Looking at LaVine

    Both teams have done 'background work' on Bulls star for the possibility that Chicago listens to trade offers

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Knicks, Nets Looking at LaVine

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Latest Insider NBA Draft Buzz 👂

    ⬆️ Who'd Trade Up for LaMelo? 📉 Prospect Slipping 📲 See biggest takeaways from our conversation with NBA scouts, execs

    Los Angeles Clippers logo
    Los Angeles Clippers

    Latest Insider NBA Draft Buzz 👂

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Future NBA Power Rankings 🔮

    How all 30 teams are set up for the next 3 years

    Los Angeles Clippers logo
    Los Angeles Clippers

    Future NBA Power Rankings 🔮

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Austin Rivers Leaves Bubble

    Rockets guard leaves Orlando due to an urgent family matter, expects to return this weekend

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Austin Rivers Leaves Bubble

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report