Clippers' Lou Williams Reportedly Leaves NBA Bubble for Excused Personal Reasons

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams exited the NBA's "bubble" at the Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Florida, for personal reasons, according to the Los Angeles Times' Andrew Greif.

Greif added that Williams "is expected to return soon."

The three-time Sixth Man of the Year winner played over 16 minutes in the Clippers' 99-90 victory over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday. He finished with a game-high 22 points.

