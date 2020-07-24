Aaron Judge on Yankees Wearing BLM Shirts, Kneeling: We're Together on This

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge provided insight into the team's decision to wear Black Lives Matter shirts during batting practice and kneel before Thursday's game against the Washington Nationals.

Judge said to reporters:

"We got a lot of guys in this clubhouse with different beliefs and different feelings and different walks of life and they're from different countries. We wanted to respect all of that. As a team, we made a united decision to kneel right before the anthem. ... There's a lot of injustice in this world and a lot of bad things going on. We just wanted to show that we're aware of it and start the conversation and start the change."

Every player from the Yankees and Nationals knelt along the baseline prior to the anthem:

