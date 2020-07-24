Aaron Judge on Yankees Wearing BLM Shirts, Kneeling: We're Together on This

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 24, 2020

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99), wearing a
Alex Brandon/Associated Press

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge provided insight into the team's decision to wear Black Lives Matter shirts during batting practice and kneel before Thursday's game against the Washington Nationals.

Judge said to reporters:

"We got a lot of guys in this clubhouse with different beliefs and different feelings and different walks of life and they're from different countries. We wanted to respect all of that. As a team, we made a united decision to kneel right before the anthem. ... There's a lot of injustice in this world and a lot of bad things going on. We just wanted to show that we're aware of it and start the conversation and start the change."

Every player from the Yankees and Nationals knelt along the baseline prior to the anthem:

           

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Related

    Report: Yankees Sign Fernando Abad

    NY adds free-agent lefty reliever

    New York Yankees logo
    New York Yankees

    Report: Yankees Sign Fernando Abad

    Steve Adams
    via MLB Trade Rumors

    All-Division Team Picks

    @JoelReuter builds the best team from the East, Central and West regions

    MLB logo
    MLB

    All-Division Team Picks

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report

    @BR_MLB Predicts Every MLB Award 🏆

    Our experts give their predictions for MVP, Cy Young and every major 2020 award

    New York Yankees logo
    New York Yankees

    @BR_MLB Predicts Every MLB Award 🏆

    Jacob Shafer
    via Bleacher Report

    1 Bold Prediction for Every MLB Team

    This is going to be a bizarre season, so let's get weird 😏

    MLB logo
    MLB

    1 Bold Prediction for Every MLB Team

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report