NBA Western Conference Playoff Picture: Pelicans, Blazers and Teams to Watch

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Of the 22 teams invited to the NBA bubble for the 2019-20 season restart, 13 are from the Western Conference. That goes to show just how chaotic things could get during the seeding games, which begin July 30 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida.

Six teams clinched postseason berths prior to the season's suspension in March as a result of the coronavirus pandemic: the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Denver Nuggets, Utah Jazz, Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets. And with only eight seeding games each, it's impossible for the Dallas Mavericks, who are currently the No. 7 seed, to fall out of a playoff spot.

However, there are six teams battling for the final playoff spot in the conference, with the Memphis Grizzlies currently leading the way. They will be looking to retain their 3.5-game lead to prevent a tight race heading into the postseason, which begins Aug. 17.

Here's a look at the Western Conference standings, followed by a breakdown of the six teams battling for the final postseason spot.

NBA Western Conference Standings

1. Los Angeles Lakers (49-14)

2. Los Angeles Clippers (44-20)

3. Denver Nuggets (43-22)

4. Utah Jazz (41-23)

5. Oklahoma City Thunder (40-24)

6. Houston Rockets (40-24)

7. Dallas Mavericks (40-27)

8. Memphis Grizzlies (32-33)

9. Portland Trail Blazers (29-37)

10. New Orleans Pelicans (28-36)

11. Sacramento Kings (28-36)

12. San Antonio Spurs (27-36)

13. Phoenix Suns (26-39)

In Control: Grizzlies

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

Eight games behind the Mavericks for the No. 7 seed, the Grizzlies' focus will be on holding off the field behind them and getting into the playoffs for the first time since the 2016-17 season.

Memphis has a 3.5-game lead over the trio of Portland, New Orleans and Sacramento, and it plays both the Trail Blazers and Pelicans within the first three seeding games. That stretch could be important because the Grizzlies' final three seeding games are against the Toronto Raptors, Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks, the top three teams in the Eastern Conference.

Although Justise Winslow suffered a season-ending hip injury earlier in training camp, Memphis is mostly in good shape heading into the resumption of play. That includes rookie point guard Ja Morant, who said earlier in July that he's ready to go.

"I actually feel like I'm leaving the floor easier and jumping higher," Morant said, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon. "I've just been taking this time to focus on my body, make sure everything's feeling good, so when I go out and play, I'll be fine."

The most likely scenario is that the Grizzlies play well enough to solidify their spot in the postseason. But anything could happen in what's already been an unorthodox season.

Need Some Help: Trail Blazers, Pelicans, Kings, Spurs

The Trail Blazers, Pelicans and Kings are each 3.5 games behind the Grizzlies, while the Spurs are four games back. It's not impossible for one of them to work their way into the playoffs, but eight games don't give them much time to do so.

Among these teams, the Pelicans may have the easiest schedule. Their final five games are against the Kings (twice), Spurs, Washington Wizards and Orlando Magic. However, rookie phenom Zion Williamson had to leave the NBA bubble because of a family medical emergency and has yet to return, which could negatively affect New Orleans.

Although the Trail Blazers are arguably the best team among this group (led by star point guard Damian Lillard), they have to play five of the top eight teams in the Western Conference, as well as the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers, two strong Eastern Conference opponents.

The Kings and Spurs appear less likely to make a run into the playoffs, but they both have their key players and could get hot at the right time.

However, it won't matter how well any of these teams fare if the Grizzlies cruise through their seeding games, so they will all be hoping Memphis struggle to give them a chance.

Biggest Long Shot: Suns

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Is it possible that the Suns could reach the playoffs for the first time since the 2009-10 season? Yes, but it appears highly unlikely to happen.

Phoenix is six games behind Memphis, which would be a difficult margin to overcome even if there weren't four more teams that it needs to pass to get the No. 8 seed.

That's not to say it hasn't been a positive season for Phoenix. It's already won 26 games, the most since notching 39 victories in the 2014-15 season. And with Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton as building blocks, the Suns may be on their way back to being a playoff team in the near future.

Although the Suns' first seeding game is a winnable matchup against the Wizards, they later face the Mavericks (twice), Clippers, Indiana Pacers, Miami Heat, Oklahoma City Thunder and 76ers. So even discounting their need for the teams above them to struggle, it's going to be tough for them to find their way into the postseason.