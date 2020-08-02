Ruby Riott and 8 WWE, AEW Superstars Overdue for New Entrance Theme Songs

0 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

Entrance themes are important to the performance aspect of sports entertainment. Not only do the opening notes immediately tell fans who is coming out, but the songs should also represent their character.

With one ringing of a gong, everyone knew The Undertaker was on his way to a path of destruction, which was magnified considerably with his ominous walk to the ring.

R-Truth is fun-loving and happily raps positive lyrics on his way out, while King Corbin's theme mixes a regal flair with his darker side. And it's not just The Inner Circle who sing "Judas" by Fozzy when Chris Jericho comes out.

However, not everyone in WWE and All Elite Wrestling has a theme suited for their personas. Some could stand to get an upgrade or an entirely new tune altogether.

Let's take a look at eight wrestlers from AEW and WWE who are overdue a change to their entrance music.