Gerrit Cole Says 1-Hit Yankees Debut 'Exceeded Every Mark...I Just Had a Blast'

A complete game in Thursday's rain-shortened 4-1 victory meant just five innings for New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole, but that didn't stop him from having a "blast" while leading his side to a win over the Washington Nationals.

"It was just a lot of fun," he said after the game. "It exceeded every mark. I just had a blast, really, it was just so much fun."

Lindsey Adler of The Athletic noted Cole said he told his wife, Amy, "I can't believe I'm gonna get a complete game one-hitter in my debut."

He also talked about the moment it hit him that he was actually a Yankee:

It didn't look like it would be a blast for Cole when he gave up a solo home run to Adam Eaton in the first inning.

Turns out, that was the only hit he would allow on his way to a stat line of five innings pitched, one earned run, one hit, one walk and five strikeouts. He found a groove, averaged a strikeout per inning and induced weak contact throughout a lineup that was missing Juan Soto after Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo told reporters the left fielder tested positive for COVID-19.

It also helped that Cole received solid run support and was working with the lead from the moment he stepped on the mound.

Giancarlo Stanton launched a two-run home run into the empty bleachers in left center and tacked on an insurance run with an RBI single in the fifth. Aaron Judge also flexed his power with an RBI double in the third.

If the Yankees stay healthy, scoring runs will not be a problem. After all, any lineup with Stanton, Judge, Gary Sanchez and Gleyber Torres, among others, is going to rake.

Having an ace like Cole who can anchor the rotation throughout the year and deep into the playoffs to go with that lineup means the Yankees are on the shortlist of the most realistic World Series contenders.

The three-time All-Star finished with an ERA below 3.00 in each of the last two seasons and appears well on his way to a similar effort in this 60-game campaign if Thursday was any indication.