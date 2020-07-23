Anthony Davis on LeBron James' Activism: When He Speaks the Whole World Listens

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis noted Thursday the star power and influence that teammate and four-time NBA MVP LeBron James yields.

"When he speaks, the whole world listens," Davis said, per Bill Oram of The Athletic.

Following the Lakers' 108-104 scrimmage loss to the Dallas Mavericks, James called for the Louisville, Kentucky, police officers who killed Breonna Taylor to be arrested.

He also covered a host of other topics, including the lack of progress on social justice in the United States, Black Lives Matter and what an improved America would entail.

James is one of the world's most popular athletes and has 46.7 million Twitter followers and 68.7 million more on Instagram. He recently used IG to make a post that read, "Dear Breonna, I'm so sorry this is taking so long."

Taylor, a 26-year-old Black EMT, was killed when police barged into her apartment and shot her eight times in an attempted drug sting, per Theresa Waldrop, Ray Sanchez and Elizabeth Joseph of CNN.com.

No drugs were found in the apartment, per Scott Glover, Collette Richards, Curt Devine and Drew Griffin of CNN.com.

Detective Brett Hankison was fired for his use of deadly force, and the two other officers were placed on administrative leave.

Other NBA and WNBA players have called for the officers' arrests, and that has caught the attention of Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer, who told TMZ Sports:



"Everyone raising their voices for justice are what keeps this family going each day.

"What is being done by the NBA and the WNBA is amazing. Now, it's time for the attorney general to listen, to charge everyone responsible for Bree's murder and to get overdue justice.

"Bree should be with us. The world was a better place with her."

The group Palmer references includes James, who is using his worldwide platform to seek justice.