Forgotten Storylines WWE and AEW Can Resurface During Summer

Credit: Jeffrey Jones / AEW

Both WWE and All Elite Wrestling are doing the best they can to produce compelling content during these unprecedented times, even without crowds in attendance.

Not every show has been electrifying, but there have been a fair share of highlights between the two promotions both inside and outside the ring in recent months.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused some promising storylines to come to a screeching halt due to unforeseen circumstances, including travel bans and performers contracting the virus. There have also been Superstars such as Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn who have chosen to self-quarantine.

Thankfully, WWE and AEW have been able to bring back a majority of its roster due to travel restrictions being eased and others choosing to return safely. Raw, SmackDown, NXT and Dynamite have all seen an increase in quality as a result but could still be better.

Even with the summer season already halfway over, there is still time for WWE and AEW to resurrect forgotten feuds and potential plans that had to be put on hold earlier in 2020 and give them a proper payoff.

Few things are worse in wrestling than an engaging angle being dropped without getting an actual ending. That doesn't need to be the case with the following six storylines across Raw, SmackDown and AEW TV that were all capturing the audience's attention before being unceremoniously cut short.