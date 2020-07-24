MLB Opening Day 2020 Results: Scores, Highlights and Reaction from Thursday

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Baseball is officially back, as the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers claimed victory in an Opening Night doubleheader.

In a fitting turn of events, the season's first game of the shortened season was called early as the Yankees scored the win after the game was called in the top of the sixth due to a rain delay.

The Yankees wasted little time in putting runs on the board. Giancarlo Stanton quickly hit the first home run of the season, driving in Aaron Judge and giving New York an early lead they would never relinquish in the shortened game.

The battle on the mound was a rematch of Game 1 of the 2019 World Series. Gerrit Cole made his Yankees debut while Max Scherzer reprised his role as the Nationals' ace in a hit-or-miss performance.

On the West Coast, the Dodgers and Giants kicked off the season with National League West action in a game where both teams had to go deep in the bullpen to complete the game. All in all, 11 pitchers made an appearance between the two teams.

The Dodgers finally broke the game open in the seventh inning after a defensive duel through the first six innings.

Stanton and Judge were the talk of the early game but Enrique Hernandez was the MVP of the National League matchup. He single-handedly outproduced the Giants lineup and was nearly flawless at the plate.

It was a night that offered a first taste of what baseball will be like without fans in the stands and the long-awaited return of the sport after a delayed start.

Here's a look at the best stat lines from the games, highlights and how it all went down on the league's first night.

Scores and Top Performers

Yankees 4, Nationals 1

Giancarlo Stanton ( NYY ): 2-for-3, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 1 R

Stanton ( ): 2-for-3, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 1 R Aaron Judge ( NYY ): 2-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R

): 2-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R Gerrit Cole ( NYY ): 5.0 IP , 1 H, 5 K, 1 BB, W (1-0)

Cole ( ): 5.0 , 1 H, 5 K, 1 BB, W (1-0) Adam Eaton (WAS): 1-for-2, 1 HR, 1 RBI

Max Scherzer (WAS): 5.1 IP , 6 H, 11 K, 4 BB, L (0-1)

Dodgers 6, Giants 1

Dustin May (LAD): 4.1 IP , 7 H, 4 K, 0 BB

, 7 H, 4 K, 0 BB Enrique Hernandez (LAD): 4-for-5, 1 HR, 5 RBI

Corey Seager (LAD): 1-for-4, 1 2B, 2 R

(LAD): 1-for-4, 1 2B, 2 R Johnny Cueto (SF): 4.0 IP , 5 H, 3 K, 1 BB

Thursday Recap

Stanton and Judge propelled the Yankees lineup early and often. After Judge got on with a single to left field, Stanton scored the first home run of the season in style with an absolute shot.

Adam Eaton would return the favor in the bottom half of the inning with a home run of his own as it looked like both pitchers might be in for rough outings.

However, Cole was able to rebound from the mistake and pitch four hitless innings to close out the shortened game in his first start with his new club.

Judge would drive in another run, with Tyler Wade scoring from first on a double.

Stanton added the final run for the Yankees in the fifth with a line drive to the opposite field.

Scherzer was feast-or-famine on the mound for the Nationals. While he gave up four runs and picked up the loss, he was sitting batters down with regularity and joined some impressive company with his third Opening Day start with double-digit strikeouts:

Overall, it was his 94th career game with double-digit strikeouts, and he continues to climb the career leaderboard in the statistic:

While the strikeouts kept piling up for him, the Yankees lineup still found success. They had runners on the corners with one out when the game was called due to the inclement weather.

The Dodgers made a surprising move before their game against the Giants started. With Clayton Kershaw a late stretch due to back stiffness, the club turned to rookie Dustin May as their opening-day pitcher.

The 22-year-old was the first rookie to start opening day for the Dodgers since Fernando Valenzuela.

May didn't quite kick off an entire phenomenon like Valenzuela did way back in 1981. He got off to a good start but found himself in a jam with the bases loaded and no outs in the top of the third. The Giants struck first with a sacrifice fly from Pablo Sandoval that drove in Tyler Heineman.

The rookie acquitted himself nicely, though, getting out of the situation while giving up just one run and showcasing some seriously nasty stuff in the process.

Los Angeles didn't take long to tie the game up at one apiece. Corey Seager doubled in his second plate appearance and was driven in on an Enrique Hernandez single.

The Dodgers wouldn't score again until the bottom of the seventh. Making his highly anticipated debut for the team, Mookie Betts got things going with his first hit after reaching earlier on an error. He scored from third on a chopper to the second baseman in a close play to give the Dodgers the lead.

Hernandez again came up big for Los Angeles as he kept the momentum going by driving in two more runs with another single that drove in Seager and Justin Turner to give the Dodgers a 4-1 lead.

They tacked on two more runs to extend the lead to 6-1 before the Giants mercifully brought the inning to a close.

The second baseman wasn't done, though. He poured salt in the wound with a two-round jack in the eighth inning to give Conner Menez his first earned runs of the season.

The Dodgers' depth was on full display as they hit the ground running and picked up a nice win to kick off the season.