Nationals Players, Coaches Clear CDC Protocol After Juan Soto COVID-19 Diagnosis

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJuly 24, 2020

Washington Nationals' Juan Soto pauses while batting during a baseball intrasquad game at Nationals Park, Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Other Washington Nationals players and staff members have apparently cleared protocol from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after Juan Soto tested positive for COVID-19.

Hannah Keyser of Yahoo Sports shared the team's statement that said "contact tracing was conducted and none of our players or staff were deemed to have met the CDC definition of close contact. We will continue to follow MLB's protocols and guidelines."

This comes after general manager Mike Rizzo told reporters Soto tested positive and was asymptomatic after testing negative multiple times.

Soto played in Tuesday's exhibition against the Baltimore Orioles, so it is not difficult to envision a situation when other players were exposed depending on when he caught the virus. Allen Kim and Jacob Lev of CNN noted he was tested Tuesday with results coming in Thursday morning, although other players tested negative.

Nationals manager Dave Martinez previously said, per Bradford William Davis of the New York Daily News, [MLB] went through all the contact tracing, [and] they said everybody else was good."

However, he also said "the guys closest to [Soto]" were undergoing further evaluation.

Martinez was also asked how he felt about the league's protocols and said, per Keyser, "I'm a little bit more concerned now until we get our next round of tests results and they come back negative."

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Soto cannot return to the team until he tests negative twice over a span of at least 24 hours.

The 21-year-old was a key part of the team's World Series title last year and slashed .282/.401/.548 with 34 home runs and 110 RBI.

Related

    Yanks, Nats kneel in unison, then rise for anthem

    Washington Nationals logo
    Washington Nationals

    Yanks, Nats kneel in unison, then rise for anthem

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    Trump to Throw 1st Pitch at Yankee Stadium on Aug. 15

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Trump to Throw 1st Pitch at Yankee Stadium on Aug. 15

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Clayton Kershaw (Back) Placed on IL

    Dodgers’ Opening Day starter will not pitch tonight, top pitching prospect Dustin May will replace

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Clayton Kershaw (Back) Placed on IL

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Nationals’ chances of repeating grow with MLB reportedly expanding playoffs to 16 teams

    Washington Nationals logo
    Washington Nationals

    Nationals’ chances of repeating grow with MLB reportedly expanding playoffs to 16 teams

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo