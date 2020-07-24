NBA Rumors: Latest on Knicks' Coaching Search, Kevin Garnett's Timberwolves Bid

Matt Marton/Associated Press

As the top 22 teams in the NBA draw closer to the Florida restart, the New York Knicks are slowly making their way toward a coaching hire.

Team president Leon Rose has interviewed several candidates, including Tom Thibodeau, Jason Kidd and Mike Woodson. According to Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, Thibodeau remains the favorite for the job.

"Thibodeau has long been considered the favorite as a former CAA client, and folks around the league have expressed skepticism that this is really an open search, rather than just an intel gathering exercise," Bondy wrote.

It's worth noting, though, that former Brooklyn Nets coach Kenny Atkinson recently had at least his second interview with the team:

Part of the reason Thibodeau remains the front-runner could be his willingness to embrace the front office's role in assembling his staff. According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, a cooperative working relationship shouldn't be an issue for the former Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves coach:

"In this new era, the basketball operations staff has taken a lead role in constructing a coach's staff. Knicks president Leon Rose said last month he wants a coach who 'will be collaborative with the front office.' ... Despite Thibodeau's past whims, sources tell The Post he is wide open to change. It does not appear to be an issue."

The potential for a strong relationship with Rose could put Thibodeau on the precipice of being hired. According to SNY's Ian Begley, however, the Knicks have not extended any contract offers and continue to weigh their options.

"The Knicks are continuing to do their due diligence, and there is a strong likelihood that they will have conversations with multiple candidates next week, per SNY league sources," Begley wrote.

According to Begley, it "remains likely" that a hire will be in place by the end of July.

K.G. Looking to Buy the Timberwolves

While the Knicks are searching for a new head coach, the Minnesota Timberwolves are searching for a new owner. Current owner Glen Taylor is looking to part with the franchise, though he has made it clear he wants it to remain in Minnesota.

"I made it very clear that that's not one of the options," Taylor said, per Jeff Wald of Fox 9 KMSP. "It's not a price deal at all. It's going to stay in Minnesota, and it will be in the negotiations that it has to stay here in Minnesota."

What's particularly interesting about the pending sale is the fact that former Timberwolves standout Kevin Garnett is an interested buyer. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Garnett and his group are preparing a bid.

Garnett took to Twitter to ensure fans that keeping the team in Minneapolis is important to him:

Naturally, Garnett and his group aren't the only ones interested in purchasing the franchise. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Wilf Family, which owns the Minnesota Vikings, recently emerged as a candidate to compete with Garnett and real estate developer Meyer Orbach:

"Only recently did the Wilfs emerge as one of the groups bidding to buy the NBA team in their city from billionaire Glen Taylor, sources said. There are several bidders for the team, including metropolitan New York real estate developer Meyer Orbach, who bought a minority stake in the Timberwolves in 2016."

However, the Wilfs may not be serious candidates. According to Chris Hine and Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune, there are no "active talks" between the Wilfs and Taylor.

If the Wilfs are out, it could make Garnett the clear favorite among the local fans and Minnesota faithful.