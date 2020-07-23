Tyreek Hill Predicts Chiefs Will Win 7 Super Bowls: 'Creating Something Special'

Blake Schuster

Kansas City Chiefs' Tyreek Hill runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The hype started with Patrick Mahomes signing a 10-year extension that could be worth more than a half-billion dollars. It continued when defensive tackle Chris Jones talked about winning five-plus Super Bowls.

During an appearance on ESPN's First Take Thursday, Kansas City Chiefs wideout Tyreek Hill said Jones' comments didn't go far enough. 

"Well, I'm not gonna say he's telling a fib. But Chris Jones, he's definitely—he's definitely a man of his word, and we're definitely creating something special here in KC, so I don't see why not. Why say five? Why not go seven rings? Right now we're just chasing [Michael] Jordan, so that's what we do. So I'm going over five, and I'm saying seven."

Seven titles would make the Chiefs one of the greatest dynasties in sports history and give them more titles than any team in the NFL. The New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers are currently tied for the league lead with six Lombardi Trophies. Six more Super Bowl wins would give KC eight overall. 

That's an undeniably tall task, but Jones and Hill are the ones setting that expectation.

As training camps prepare to open across the NFL on July 28, those comments won't go unnoticed by the rest of the league. 

