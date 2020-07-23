Oris Stuart Named NBA's Chief People and Inclusion Officer Overseeing Diversity

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 23, 2020

The NBA All-Star Game logo is seen on the net as World Team's Giannis Antetokounmpo, of the Milwaukee Bucks, shoots a free-throw during the second half of the Rising Stars Challenge against the U.S.Team, Friday, Feb. 13, 2015, in New York. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The NBA created a new position on Thursday, naming Oris Stuart as the chief people and inclusion officer to "oversee diversity and inclusion strategies."

Ian Begley of SNY shared the league's press release announcing the new position and hire:

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

