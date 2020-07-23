Oris Stuart Named NBA's Chief People and Inclusion Officer Overseeing Diversity

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The NBA created a new position on Thursday, naming Oris Stuart as the chief people and inclusion officer to "oversee diversity and inclusion strategies."

Ian Begley of SNY shared the league's press release announcing the new position and hire:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.