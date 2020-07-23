NFL Reviewing Washington Football Team Hiring to Check on Rooney Rule Compliance

NFL Reviewing Washington Football Team Hiring to Check on Rooney Rule ComplianceJuly 23, 2020
Jeff Haynes/Associated Press
The NFL is investigating the Washington Football Team for potential non-compliance with the Rooney Rule.
According to Mark Maske of the Washington Post, "the Fritz Pollard Alliance had said it inquired about the hires of front-office executives Terry Bateman and Julie Donaldson."
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
