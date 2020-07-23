NFL Reviewing Washington Football Team Hiring to Check on Rooney Rule Compliance

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 23, 2020

Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder walks the sidelines before an NFL football game between the Redskins and the New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Giants won the game 24-3. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)
Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

The NFL is investigating the Washington Football Team for potential non-compliance with the Rooney Rule.

According to Mark Maske of the Washington Post, "the Fritz Pollard Alliance had said it inquired about the hires of front-office executives Terry Bateman and Julie Donaldson."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Most Surprising Super Bowl Teams of the 2000s

    Ranking the seven teams we didn't see coming 📲

    Washington Redskins logo
    Washington Redskins

    Most Surprising Super Bowl Teams of the 2000s

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Face Shields May Not Be Mandatory

    NFL, NFLPA Expected to Recommend, Not Require Face Shields for Players

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Face Shields May Not Be Mandatory

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron Clowns WAS Name Update

    NFL logo
    NFL

    LeBron Clowns WAS Name Update

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    Washington Has Temporary Name

    Washington removes old logo from uniforms and will go by ‘Washington Football Team’ until new name is adopted after 2020 season

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Washington Has Temporary Name

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report