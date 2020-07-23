Nate Robinson to Fight Jake Paul on Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. Undercard

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Nate Robinson is currently playing basketball in The 5 Tournament, but he'll be heading into the boxing ring later this year.

The 36-year-old will face off against YouTuber Jake Paul, 23, on the undercard of Mike Tyson's return to the ring against Roy Jones Jr., per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Charania reported the bout will take place Sept. 12, although no doubt has been officially announced yet.

The two began exchanging jabs on social media shortly after Charania broke the news of their fight.

The 6'1" Paul has previously fought at cruiserweight, defeating fellow YouTube star AnEsonGib via technical knockout in the first round in 2019.

The 5'9", 180-pound Robinson doesn't have a professional boxing history, but the three-time NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion has long been an impressive athlete. He'll get to put that athleticism to the test in a much different sport later this year.