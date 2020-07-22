The 5 Tournament 2020 Results: Nate Robinson Can't Save Chicago, Miami Advances

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The second series of games at The 5 Tournament in Las Vegas saw Sacramento and Texas stake their claims as the team to beat going forward.

Both rosters of NBA alums moved to 2-0 in round-robin action with only the top four teams advancing to the playoffs.

Miami was able to come back strong after dropping its opening game to pull to 1-1, while it appears this might be a short tournament for New York and Toronto.

Here's a look at where things stand after Tuesday's action.

Tuesday Results

Sacramento def. Chicago, 90-87

Texas def. Toronto, 84-72

Miami def. New York, 77-69

Results via the event's official Twitter account. Full schedule available at the official site.

Standings

1. Texas 5 (2-0)

2. Sacramento 5 (2-0)

3. Chicago 5 (1-1)

4. Miami 5 (1-1)

5. Toronto 5 (0-2)

6. New York 5 (0-2)

Recap

Nate Robinson put on the most impressive performance of the tournament so far, and it still wasn't enough to propel Chicago past Sacramento.

The former Knicks star scored 41 points with eight rebounds and four assists but got little help from his teammates. Only Derrick Byars (19 points) and Chris Johnson (17 points) reached double-digit scoring, while Mike Hall and Eddie Basden combined for 10 points.

Sacramento featured a much more balanced attack with Dahntay Jones and Donte Greene each scoring 23 points while Amir Johnson posted a double-double (14 points, 11 rebounds). Mike Bibby added another 18 points himself.

Overall, Sacramento shot 51.7 percent from the field to Chicago's 49.3 percent.

The matchup produced the most tightly contested game of the night. Chicago took a 47-43 lead into halftime, but a 28-19 run in the third quarter allowed Sacramento to stay ahead for good after 11 ties and nine lead changes.

Texas had little trouble with Toronto in Game 2 of the evening, outscoring its opponent in every frame except the third quarter. Toronto was able to cut its deficit to six points after Texas had previously led by as many as 19 in the second quarter.

Both James White and David Hawkins recorded 23 points, while Alex Scales added 19 points.

For Toronto, Mike Taylor put up 34 points on 26 shots, but the team was cold overall, hitting just 23.3 percent of its three-point attempts. Patrick O'Bryant, Julian Wright, Jamario Moon and Alan Anderson combined for 3-of-18 behind the arc.

Three-pointers weren't an issue for former Miami Heat star Mario Chalmers. The former Kansas Jayhawks hero sank five shots from deep and recorded a double-double with 22 points and 11 assists as the Miami 5 took care of New York.

Chalmers' teammate on the 2008 NCAA title team, Darnell Jackson, posted a double-double for New York with 17 points and 10 boards, while DerMarr Johnson added 18 points and 14 rebounds in the loss.