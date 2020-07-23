Victor Oladipo Will Play in Pacers' Scrimmage vs. Blazers After Knee Injury

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The Indiana Pacers have announced star Victor Oladipo will start in Thursday's exhibition against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Oladipo's status for the NBA's restart in Orlando, Florida, has been in doubt after he told The Athletic's Shams Charania on July 3 he planned to sit out. A few weeks later, the two-time All-Star had changed his tune.

Oladipo has been limited to 13 games this season after rupturing his right quad tendon in January 2019.

