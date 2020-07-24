Predictions for the MLS Is Back Tournament as the Knockout Stage Begins

Predictions for the MLS Is Back Tournament as the Knockout Stage BeginsJuly 24, 2020
The MLS is Back knockout-round field features a mix of pre-tournament contenders, surprising teams that have risen into the favorite role and a handful of unexpected squads.
The makeup of the round of 16 is fitting for the unpredictable nature of the league, as it possesses two teams that were projected to finish in the bottom of their groups in Vancouver and FC Cincinnati.
Columbus was the only side to advance with three victories, while six others produced six or more points in the group stage.
The buzz has already started for the clash between the Seattle Sounders and Los Angeles FC, but we have to get through five matches before reaching that showdown.
Orlando City opens the knockout phase against Montreal on Saturday night, and there will be two games each night from Saturday through Tuesday.
Orlando City vs. Montreal Impact
Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2
The round-of-16 opener is a meeting between managers in their first seasons with their respective clubs.
Oscar Pareja, who won the 2016 U.S. Open Cup and Supporters' Shield with FC Dallas, has made a fast imprint on Orlando City, and that led to his team's topping Group A.
Thierry Henry's Montreal Impact started slow with a 1-0 loss to New England but found their way into the tournament by challenging Toronto FC and earning three points versus D.C. United to clinch one of the four third-place qualification spots.
Orlando has looked much better over 270 minutes than Montreal, and Chris Mueller is one of many young players who have stood out, with three goals.
Right back Ruan could be the difference-maker for the Lions. He is one of the best players at his position when it comes to bombing forward and putting opposing defenses under pressure, and he could take some attention away from Mueller, Nani and others
Montreal has some intriguing pieces with former European stars Victor Wanyama and Bojan in the lineup, but finishing could be an issue for Maxi Urruti and Romell Quioto, who did not have a single shot on goal in the win over D.C.
Prediction: Orlando City
Philadelphia Union vs. New England Revolution
Saturday, 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2
Philadelphia owns a 14-6-5 regular-season record against New England and took four points from the Revolution in 2019, including handing out a 6-1 thumping at home.
The Union are also getting healthier in attack, while the Revs are dealing with a major blow in the final third.
Sergio Santos has regained fitness through two starts, and Andrew Wooten is expected to provide depth for the Brazilian and Kacper Przybylko off the bench.
New England's Carles Gil, who had 12 key passes in the Group C opener against Montreal, was seen in a walking boot Tuesday and may not participate.
Gil's absence could ease the pressure on Jose Martinez, who is returning from a one-game suspension for Philadelphia.
If Martinez and the two center backs behind him keep Gustavo Bou and Adam Buksa at bay, like they did with forwards in Group A, the Venezuelan may make a larger impact.
If he links up with Jamiro Monteiro and others, the Union could produce a more cohesive showing than they did in the group stage.
U.S. men's national team fans will be interested in this matchup more than others, with Brenden Aaronson—who is drawing interest from the Bundesliga, per the MLS' official site—starting for Philly.
Prediction: Philadelphia
Toronto FC vs. New York City FC
Sunday, 8:30 p.m. ET, FS1
Toronto FC and New York City FC took different paths to their 2019 Eastern Conference semifinal rematch.
The Reds overpowered Group C thanks to Ayo Akinola's five goals against D.C. United and Montreal.
NYCFC needed a controversial penalty call in favor of the L.A. Galaxy on Thursday night to take Houston out of the running for advancement from a third-place spot to move into the final 16.
Toronto's attack should get stronger if Jozy Altidore is handed a larger workload after coming on as a substitute in the group-stage finale.
With USMNT veterans Michael Bradley and Omar Gonzalez up the spine, TFC is capable of shutting down any attack, plus most of the squad has knockout experience from reaching the MLS Cup in three of the last four years.
NYCFC deserves credit for fighting back from two poor performances to beat Inter Miami and put itself in a spot to advance through a third-place spot.
If the Pigeons put Bradley under duress through their attacking midfielders, they have a chance to force mistakes and land an early lead, but they need to prove they can put together 90 solid minutes to spring the upset.
Prediction: Toronto FC
Sporting Kansas City vs. Vancouver Whitecaps
Sunday, 11 p.m. ET, FS1
On paper, this is one of two lopsided matchups in the round of 16.
Peter Vermes has Sporting Kansas City back in the upper echelon of the Western Conference, where it resided for most of the last decade before finishing 11th in 2019.
The additions of Alan Pulido and Gadi Kinda have bolstered two layers of the field, and the reintroduction of Khiry Shelton to MLS has added depth behind Pulido and Johnny Russell.
Ilie Sanchez, a stalwart in the SKC midfield, could be the key to disrupting opponents and moving the team forward not only Sunday, but also in the rest of the knockout round.
Vancouver showed incredible heart to come out of a weather delay Thursday to beat Chicago and secure passage, but it has been too inconsistent to trust in a knockout format.
The Whitecaps blew a 3-1 lead against San Jose, were outclassed by Seattle and struggled for 60 minutes versus Chicago.
Ali Adnan and Yordy Reyna are keys to a potential upset. Adnan may be able to get forward and provide support in attack from full back, and Reyna is the most dynamic forward on the team's depleted roster.
Prediction: Sporting Kansas City
San Jose Earthquakes vs. Real Salt Lake
Monday, 8:30 p.m. ET, FS1
We can guarantee this will not be the most exciting matchup for the casual soccer fan to watch, but it is intriguing from a tactical perspective.
San Jose employs a man-marking system that frustrates opponents, and outside three goals in 18 minutes against Vancouver, it has not been a chance-creating machine. It produced three shots on goal in the group-stage finale versus Chicago.
Real Salt Lake scored two goals and conceded a pair in Group D, the latter two of which occurred in the morning loss to Sporting Kansas City.
Both of the regular-season meetings in 2019 between the two sides ended 1-0, with each team taking three points. The lone goal in both matchups occurred in the 75th minute or later.
If that trend continues Monday night, look for Chris Wondolowski to be an X-factor off the bench for the Quakes. MLS' all-time leading scorer has become a super sub in the Matias Almeyda era, and all he needs is one of his trademark runs behind a defender in the box to create a late scoring opportunity.
Prediction: San Jose
Seattle Sounders vs. Los Angeles FC
Monday, 11 p.m. ET, FS1
Once LAFC's second-place finish in Group F was confirmed Thursday, this matchup was placed front and center on the round-of-16 marquee.
It is the only game that pits two of the perennial championship contenders in MLS against each other, and there is some history between the sides.
Seattle defeated LAFC in the 2019 Western Conference Final to advance to the MLS Cup, where they won last season's championship.
Although they looked poor in their opening two games, the Sounders sprung to life by jumping all over Vancouver.
Jordan Morris is coming off his best game of the tournament, and if he, Raul Ruidiaz and Nicolas Lodeiro are all firing in the final third, LAFC's susceptible defense could be under pressure for long stretches.
LAFC is more than capable of getting into a shootout with Seattle. Diego Rossi, Brian Rodriguez and Bradley Wright-Phillips, who has struck a vein of form in a new home, propelled the Black and Gold to 11 group-stage goals.
But Bob Bradley's side will only go as far as its defense allows it. It conceded seven goals to Houston, Portland and the L.A. Galaxy, and goalkeeper is the weakest position on the roster.
Seattle can be trusted more with Stefan Frei in between the sticks, and it is less susceptible to being gashed on a constant basis.
Prediction: Seattle
Columbus Crew vs. Minnesota United
Tuesday, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN
Columbus is the heavy favorite against Minnesota United.
Loons manager Adrian Heath remarked Wednesday that pundits have already "crowned" the Crew "champions," per Jacob Myers of the Columbus Dispatch.
The Crew have looked like one of the most complete teams in Orlando, and they cruised through Group E, which was full of surprises with Atlanta United and the New York Red Bulls exiting the tournament.
Gyasi Zardes continues to find space in front of goal to create chances, Lucas Zelarayan looks like one of the best offseason signings and Darlington Nagbe is continuing to prove why he is one of the best central midfielders in MLS. Nagbe completed 157 of his 160 passes in the group stage.
While there is a lot to like about the Crew, Minnesota is not expected let them walk into the quarterfinals.
Full back Romain Metanire, a 2019 MLS All-Star, and midfielder Jan Gregus can clog up the Crew attack and limit chances for long runs, and Ethan Finlay, a former Crew player, produced two goals Wednesday.
However, Finlay could be due for a shortage of chances. In six games after scoring a brace, the American midfielder has scored on one occasion.
No matter what Finlay does, the Loons need more out of Luis Amarilla, who boldly proclaimed he would score 25 goals in 2020 after he signed. Amarilla does not have a goal and put two shots on goal at MLS is Back.
Prediction: Columbus
Portland Timbers vs. FC Cincinnati
Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Based off everything we know about Portland and FC Cincinnati, the final round-of-16 match should have the largest disparity in goals.
The Timbers are a consistent contender in the Western Conference and boast two of the most dominant midfielders at their positions in Diego Chara and Diego Valeri.
Jeremy Ebobisse is one of many young Americans who have taken advantage of the MLS is Back stage to boost his stock within the USMNT program, and he could pose a danger for the second-year side.
While those players will catch the spotlight, Eryk Williamson could be the X-factor for the Timbers after he put in a strong group stage in midfield.
FC Cincinnati’s trip to central Florida will be viewed as a massive success no matter what happens in this game.
Jaap Stam has brought defensive organization to a side that lacked competence in that area of the field.
The former Manchester United defender will have his team organized at the back to deal with Valeri, Ebobisse and others.
It would not be a surprise to see FC Cincy line up with a five-man back line and look to steal a result on the counter.
Although literally anything is possible in this unexpected league, FC Cincy beating Portland seems a bit too far fetched.
Prediction: Portland