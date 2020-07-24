Predictions for the MLS Is Back Tournament as the Knockout Stage Begins

0 of 8

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The MLS is Back knockout-round field features a mix of pre-tournament contenders, surprising teams that have risen into the favorite role and a handful of unexpected squads.

The makeup of the round of 16 is fitting for the unpredictable nature of the league, as it possesses two teams that were projected to finish in the bottom of their groups in Vancouver and FC Cincinnati.

Columbus was the only side to advance with three victories, while six others produced six or more points in the group stage.

The buzz has already started for the clash between the Seattle Sounders and Los Angeles FC, but we have to get through five matches before reaching that showdown.

Orlando City opens the knockout phase against Montreal on Saturday night, and there will be two games each night from Saturday through Tuesday.