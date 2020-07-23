Video: Rudy Gobert Discusses COVID-19 Diagnosis, Returning to Jazz and More

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert said he was in "disbelief" upon learning of his COVID-19 diagnosis in March and that the lack of information about the long-term effects of the coronavirus was his biggest concern in the immediate aftermath.

Gobert spoke with ESPN's Lisa Salters about his diagnosis and subsequent recovery.

The two-time Defensive Player of the Year was the first confirmed COVID-19 case in the NBA, with teammate Donovan Mitchell testing positive as well. The NBA subsequently suspended the 2019-20 season on March 12 to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The NBA announced in June its plan to resume the season at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. Gobert told Salters he was initially a bit skeptical about the idea because of the pandemic and ongoing social justice protests. He has since come around to the approach.

"When you think about it, you realize that it's also a good opportunity for us to use our platforms and also, like I said, with all the money that's being made—not just for us but the owners, for everyone—there's a lot of good things to do for our communities," he said.

Gobert explained he was experiencing a "little cold" prior to the Jazz's March 11 matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder but wasn't overly worried. He tested negative for the flu "and some other viruses," which led the team's medical staff to perform a COVID-19 test.

The Athletic's Shams Charania, Sam Amick and Tony Jones provided a thorough accounting of the days leading up to Gobert's and Mitchell's positive tests. Gobert was the subject of scrutiny because of what some believed was his lack of care and attention paid to the pandemic at the time.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

In one widely viewed clip, the Frenchman made a point to touch all of the microphones and recording devices in front of him during a press conference:

A source was quoted in The Athletic piece as saying the relationship between Gobert and Mitchell "doesn’t appear salvageable." Gobert told Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks in April that he hadn't spoken with Mitchell "for a while" but that they had since started working to repair any damage that was done.

Mitchell also downplayed any friction with Gobert when speaking to reporters earlier this month:

The Jazz will be back on the court July 30 against the New Orleans Pelicans. They sit fourth in the Western Conference ahead of the eight seeding games that will finalize the playoff field.

Bleacher Report's David Gardner interviews athletes and other sports figures for the podcast How to Survive Without Sports.