Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Asuka, Rey Mysterio and More

Credit: WWE.com

The march to SummerSlam on August 23 has fans wondering what awaits top WWE stars such as Asuka, who is the Raw women's champion and on the hottest run of her main-roster career.

Might a challenge in the form of the sadistic and ruthless Shayna Baszler await The Empress of Tomorrow? According to a new report, that may well be in the cards.

And what of Rey Mysterio, fresh off having his eye plucked out by Seth Rollins at Extreme Rules? Is he finished with the company, or is a new deal in the works?

The answers to those questions and more await in this collection of wrestling rumors, reports and innuendo.