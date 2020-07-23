Fritz Pollard Alliance to Ask NFL to Investigate Washington's Recent Hires

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJuly 23, 2020

FILE - This Jan. 2, 2020, file photo shows Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder listening to head coach Ron Rivera during a news conference at the team's NFL football training facility, in Ashburn, Va. Snyder has hired a D.C. law firm to review the Washington NFL team's culture, policies and allegations of workplace misconduct. Beth Wilkinson of Wilkinson Walsh LLP confirmed to The Associated Press that the firm had been retained to conduct an independent review. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Alex Brandon/Associated Press

The Fritz Pollard Alliance, which is the independent group that works with the NFL on enforcing the Rooney Rule and helping create environments conducive to diversity and inclusion, will reportedly ask the league to investigate the Washington team's recent high-profile hires.

Jason Reid of ESPN's The Undefeated reported the news, noting the group wants to see if the franchise followed the updated Rooney Rule while hiring Terry Bateman and Julie Donaldson.

Washington hired Bateman as its newest executive vice president and chief marketing officer and Donaldson as its newest senior vice president of media.

Reid explained the NFL's owners approved an expansion of the Rooney Rule on May 19 that says teams must interview "minorities and/or female applicants" and seriously consider multiple candidates before making a decision for team president and "senior executives in communications, finance, human resources, legal, football operations, sales, marketing, sponsorship, information technology and security positions."

While NBC Sports Washington noted Donaldson is set to be the first woman in league history who is a regular part of a team's radio broadcast booth, Reid noted Bateman "has a longtime business relationship with Washington owner Daniel Snyder."

This is yet another off-field headline for Washington.

On July 13, it announced it is retiring its former racist nickname and logo. Then, on July 16, Will Hobson and Liz Clarke of the Washington Post reported 15 women who are former employees of the team said they were sexually harassed by other employees between 2006 and 2019.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

With that as the backdrop and how quickly the team announced the hires, Reid reported there is "doubt within the league that Washington conducted thorough hiring processes as required by the Rooney Rule."

Related

    AB Calls Out Goodell, NFL

    Antonio Brown demands clarity from NFL in IG post for not providing a deadline for his investigation after 11 months

    NFL logo
    NFL

    AB Calls Out Goodell, NFL

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: NFLPA Pushing to Spread Out Financial Hit Caused by Pandemic

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: NFLPA Pushing to Spread Out Financial Hit Caused by Pandemic

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Brady Wants Answers from NFL

    TB12 wants the league and NFLPA to work together on negotiations: 'Let's stay unified & demand necessary answers'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Brady Wants Answers from NFL

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Underrated NFL Free Agents Still Available

    Eight players who could make an immediate impact 👉

    Washington Redskins logo
    Washington Redskins

    Underrated NFL Free Agents Still Available

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report