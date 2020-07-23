Aces' Liz Cambage Gets Medical Exemption for 2020 WNBA Season

Las Vegas Aces' Liz Cambage (8) plays against the Washington Mystics during the first half of Game 4 of a WNBA playoff basketball series Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Las Vegas Aces superstar Liz Cambage will miss the 2020 season but still receive her full salary after the WNBA gave her a medical exception amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Mechelle Voepel of ESPN. 

Per that report, Cambage wanted to play this season but "fell severely ill while playing in China over the winter and then was ruled a medically high-risk player by the Aces' team doctor in June. She then had to wait to see if the WNBA would challenge that, but [Aces head coach Bill Laimbeer] said it did not."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

