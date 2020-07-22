Bucks' Eric Bledsoe Joins Team in Restart Bubble After COVID-19-Related Delay

Matt York/Associated Press

The Milwaukee Bucks' starting point guard has arrived at the Walt Disney World Resort.

Milwaukee shared video Wednesday of Eric Bledsoe arriving at the NBA's campus-like environment prior to the league's restart:

Lori Nickel of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel noted Bledsoe previously tested positive for COVID-19 but was asymptomatic. Players, staff and media who arrived in Orlando, Florida, need to remain isolated in their hotel rooms until they produce two negative tests at least 24 hours apart, according to the NBA's health and safety protocols.

According to Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Bledsoe now needs to quarantine for two days until he can join the team.

Velazquez also pointed out the Bucks are now short just one player and are awaiting guard Pat Connaughton, who also tested positive for COVID-19.

On July 5, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Milwaukee shut down its team practice facility following a round of COVID-19 testing. The shutdown happened before the Bucks traveled to Orlando.

On the court, Milwaukee has the league's best record at 53-12. While Giannis Antetokounmpo is the primary driving force behind the success and appears well on his way to a second straight NBA MVP, Bledsoe is someone who can take advantage of the space created by the superstar.

He is third on the team in scoring (15.4 points) behind the MVP candidate and Khris Middleton and is also averaging 5.4 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game while shooting 48.2 percent from the field and 34.8 percent from three-point range.

Milwaukee is scheduled to play its first of eight seeding games July 31 against the Boston Celtics.