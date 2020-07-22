Rockets' Daryl Morey Jokes About Nuggets' Tall-Ball Lineup on Twitter

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 23, 2020

FILE- In this April 19, 2011, file photo, Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey discusses the direction of the team with the media during a basketball news conference in Houston, after the decision to part ways with head coach Rick Adelman. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan, File)
Pat Sullivan/Associated Press

The Houston Rockets under head coach Mike D'Antoni and general manager Daryl Morey like to play small, with a starting lineup comprised of five players—James Harden, Russell Westbrook, P.J. Tucker, Robert Covington and Danuel House Jr.—all 6'7" or shorter.

So when the Denver Nuggets trotted out a starting lineup with five players all 6'7" or taller for a scrimmage against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, Morey had jokes:

That's probably the last we'll see of Denver's tall-ball lineup. Bol Bol likely won't be getting any starts in the seeding games or the playoffs (though to his credit, he did go for 16 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks on Wednesday). 

But we could see a postseason matchup between the Nuggets and Rockets. If the playoffs started today, the Nuggets (43-22) would be the No. 3 seed in the West, while the Rockets (40-24) would be the No. 6 seed. 

