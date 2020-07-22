WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 22

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

The July 22 edition of WWE NXT promised a huge announcement. William Regal needed to bring some order to a new NXT with recently crowned champion Io Shirai and Keith Lee at the head.

Everyone had an agenda focused on the champions, but this show was all about who was willing to step up. With NXT TakeOver potentially around the corner, who was ready to build themselves up to glory?

Karrion Kross has made his presence felt repeatedly since debuting, but could he make the same impact on the awe-inspiring Dominik Dijakovic?

Could Killian Dain finally turn around his rotten luck in NXT? Would Dexter Lumis make a lasting impact against another NXT veteran?

Would Shotzi Blackheart be able to avenge her shocking loss last week? Would The Robert Stone Brand find new life behind a hungry Aliyah?

This recap will explore just what NXT has in store for the WWE Universe and who will truly stand out from the crowd.