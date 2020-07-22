WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 22

WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 22July 22, 2020
The July 22 edition of WWE NXT promised a huge announcement. William Regal needed to bring some order to a new NXT with recently crowned champion Io Shirai and Keith Lee at the head.
Everyone had an agenda focused on the champions, but this show was all about who was willing to step up. With NXT TakeOver potentially around the corner, who was ready to build themselves up to glory?
Karrion Kross has made his presence felt repeatedly since debuting, but could he make the same impact on the awe-inspiring Dominik Dijakovic?
Could Killian Dain finally turn around his rotten luck in NXT? Would Dexter Lumis make a lasting impact against another NXT veteran?
Would Shotzi Blackheart be able to avenge her shocking loss last week? Would The Robert Stone Brand find new life behind a hungry Aliyah?
This recap will explore just what NXT has in store for the WWE Universe and who will truly stand out from the crowd.
Keith Lee Relinquishes North American Title; William Regal Announces Tournament
William Regal gave Keith Lee a chance to open the night with an announcement. The champion would relinquish the NXT North American Championship so that he was giving as many Superstars as possible a chance to stand out.
Regal announced that tonight would begin a tournament to crown the new North American champion. A series of triple threat matches would serve as qualifiers for a ladder match at NXT TakeOver XXX.
Grade
B+
Analysis
There are more positives than negatives to this big announcement. Lee leveraged the NXT North American Championship in order to become the NXT champion. It is a shame he could not hand down the title to a worthy competitor in a great match.
However, it is the right move for NXT to avoid double booking Lee going forward. NXT has highly protected Lee, so no one was going to take the championship away from him soon. This way, NXT still has two men's singles titles on the line going forward.
A tournament is starting, which should keep NXT exciting for the month to come all the way to NXT TakeOver XXX.
Dexter Lumis vs. Killian Dain
After forcing Robert Stone to get him a shot at Dexter Lumis, Killian Dain gladly brought the fight to the enigmatic Superstar. Lumis scared The Beast of Belfast early with his dead-eye stare. However, the big man was sure that he could beat some life into his opponent.
While Dain had Lumis on the ropes, the artist kept getting back up. He hit a spinebuster and diving senton before throwing down Dain with the kata gatame. The Beast of Belfast fought the hold but ultimately passed out.
Result
Lumis def. Dain by technical knockout.
Grade
C+
Analysis
Dain has struggled often to take his performance to the next level despite getting a chance to fight top talent with plenty of time. This was similar, though Lumis added some needed character to this contest.
The action itself was fine but forgettable. Lumis is better working off faster opponents. It did work to have Lumis take down a monster like The Beast of Belfast. He came out of this looking ready to take the next step.
Breezango vs. Ever-Rise
Scott Parker and Shane Matthews tried to turn around their rotten luck, but Tyler Breeze and Fandango put them in their place. After coming out in Mountie gear, Breezango showed their ability to push the pace at a moment's notice.
Fandango got the hot tag from Breeze and connected on a Mountie Dive on Ever-Rise. A pair of superkicks in the ring sealed the victory.
Result
Breezango def. Ever-Rise by pinfall.
Grade
C+
Analysis
This squash was carried by the charisma of Breezango. The entrance was only the beginning of the madness as Breeze and Fandango committed to their attire persona fully.
Ever-Rise has had a rocky start in NXT. Even in 205 Live, Parker and Matthews are struggling for a spotlight. Their talent should give them a decent spotlight in time. It's just a matter of taking the right opportunity.