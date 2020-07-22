The 5 Tournament 2020 Results: Mario Chalmers' Heroics Lead Miami to Win

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Sacramento became the last undefeated team in The 5 Tournament after the third round of competition in Las Vegas.

The three-on-three tournament continued Wednesday with several former NBA players shining for their respective teams. The Sacramento squad featuring Mike Bibby and Dahntay Jones again proved to be the most dangerous team in the field with a win over previously unbeaten Texas, moving to the top of the standings.

Miami also earned a big win behind a 50-spot from Mario Chalmers.

Each game remains important as the teams try to earn a top-four spot in the round robin and a trip to the semifinals.

Wednesday Results

Toronto def. New York

Sacramento def. Texas

Miami def. Chicago

Results via the event's official Twitter account. Full schedule available at the official site.

Standings

1. Sacramento 5 (3-0)

2. Texas 5 (2-1)

3. Miami 5 (2-1)

4. Chicago 5 (1-2)

5. Toronto 5 (1-2)

6. New York 5 (0-3)

Recap

Mike Taylor had been carrying Toronto for the first two games of the tournament, both losses, but he had more help in this one as Jamario Moon came through with some big moments:

Moon, who appeared for five different organizations during his NBA career, helped Toronto earn its first win of the week.

New York fell to 0-3 and is the only winless team remaining in the field.

The second game of the day was the main event between the two top contenders to this point of the competition. Texas and Sacramento each entered with loaded rosters, and they proved themselves on the court with wins in each of the first two rounds.

It lived up to the hype early, with the score separated by only four points at halftime, but Sacramento pulled away largely thanks to Dahntay Jones. He tallied a game-high 34 points in the win, getting baskets inside and out.

Bibby and Donte Green also contributed while proving Sacramento is truly the team to beat in this event.

In the final matchup, two-time NBA champion Mario Chalmers carried Miami to a second straight victory.

The guard finished with 50 points, displaying the skill set we saw throughout his professional career:

With former NBA players Craig Smith and Carlos Arroyo flanking Chalmers, Miami also has a chance to compete for the title.

Chicago has lost two straight games since its opening win against New York despite some strong play from Nate Robinson.

The competitors will now get a day off before returning to action for Round 4 on Friday.