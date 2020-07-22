Report: MLB to Offer Jersey Patches with Social Justice Messages for Opening Day

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 22, 2020

An opening week logo is displayed at Citi Field during the New York Mets baseball practice, Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in New York. The Mets open the season in Friday against the Atlanta Braves. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Kathy Willens/Associated Press

When the 2020 Major League Baseball season begins Thursday, player jerseys could include special patches with social justice messages. 

Per ESPN's Howard Bryant, the league and teams are giving players a choice of different messages to include on their Opening Day jerseys, including "United for Change" and "BLM" for Black Lives Matter. 

Bryant noted that Philadelphia Phillies star Andrew McCutchen and former All-Star Curtis Granderson have been working with the league to coordinate the message options for players. 

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

