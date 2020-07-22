Report: MLB to Offer Jersey Patches with Social Justice Messages for Opening Day

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

When the 2020 Major League Baseball season begins Thursday, player jerseys could include special patches with social justice messages.

Per ESPN's Howard Bryant, the league and teams are giving players a choice of different messages to include on their Opening Day jerseys, including "United for Change" and "BLM" for Black Lives Matter.

Bryant noted that Philadelphia Phillies star Andrew McCutchen and former All-Star Curtis Granderson have been working with the league to coordinate the message options for players.

