Astros AL Championship Rings Include 118 Diamonds, 25 Blue Sapphires

Astros AL Championship Rings Include 118 Diamonds, 25 Blue SapphiresJuly 22, 2020
The Houston Astros have unveiled their 2019 American League championship rings, each of which has 118 diamonds and 25 blue sapphires.
The diamonds and sapphires represent significant numbers from the Astros' 2019 march through the regular season and AL postseason:
Mark Berman @MarkBermanFox26
Astros 2019 American League Championship rings given to players & staff today include 11 baguette diamonds in the “H” representing the 11 postseason wins it took to win the AL title, 25 blue sapphires: # of home runs hit in 2019 postseason & 107 diamonds for club record 107 wins: https://t.co/42AA6wGwW0
The Astros led MLB with 107 wins last year in the regular season. It marked their third straight year with at least 100 victories, making them the sixth team in MLB history to accomplish that feat.
Houston defeated the Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees en route to reaching the World Series for the second time in three years.
The Astros' quest for a second World Series title in that span came up short when the Washington Nationals defeated them in seven games, but their jewelry to commemorate the 2019 season is impressive.
