Astros AL Championship Rings Include 118 Diamonds, 25 Blue Sapphires

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 22, 2020

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve holds the trophy after Game 6 of baseball's American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Houston. The Astros won 6-4 to win the series 4-2. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The Houston Astros have unveiled their 2019 American League championship rings, each of which has 118 diamonds and 25 blue sapphires.

The diamonds and sapphires represent significant numbers from the Astros' 2019 march through the regular season and AL postseason:

The Astros led MLB with 107 wins last year in the regular season. It marked their third straight year with at least 100 victories, making them the sixth team in MLB history to accomplish that feat.

Houston defeated the Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees en route to reaching the World Series for the second time in three years.

The Astros' quest for a second World Series title in that span came up short when the Washington Nationals defeated them in seven games, but their jewelry to commemorate the 2019 season is impressive.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    MLB to Allow Social Messages

    Players can wear a choice of patches on opening day to promote social messages, including ‘BLM’ (ESPN)

    MLB logo
    MLB

    MLB to Allow Social Messages

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    TOR Not Allowed to Play in PIT

    Toronto will not be allowed to play at Pittsburgh Pirates’ PNC Park, per the Pennsylvania Department of Health

    MLB logo
    MLB

    TOR Not Allowed to Play in PIT

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Betts Expected to Get $380M

    Dodgers star Mookie Betts expected to sign 13-year deal with LA for more than $380M

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Betts Expected to Get $380M

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking Every MLB Team's Starting Lineup

    See where your team's starting lineup stands for Opening Day 👉

    Houston Astros logo
    Houston Astros

    Ranking Every MLB Team's Starting Lineup

    Kerry Miller
    via Bleacher Report