Astros AL Championship Rings Include 118 Diamonds, 25 Blue Sapphires

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The Houston Astros have unveiled their 2019 American League championship rings, each of which has 118 diamonds and 25 blue sapphires.

The diamonds and sapphires represent significant numbers from the Astros' 2019 march through the regular season and AL postseason:

The Astros led MLB with 107 wins last year in the regular season. It marked their third straight year with at least 100 victories, making them the sixth team in MLB history to accomplish that feat.

Houston defeated the Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees en route to reaching the World Series for the second time in three years.

The Astros' quest for a second World Series title in that span came up short when the Washington Nationals defeated them in seven games, but their jewelry to commemorate the 2019 season is impressive.