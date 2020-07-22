Lakers' Alex Caruso Advocates for Justice for Breonna Taylor During Presser

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso emphasized the need for NBA players to address social justice while preparing to restart the 2019-20 season at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

Caruso spoke with reporters Wednesday and indicated he would respond to any basketball-related questions with "We need justice for Breonna Taylor," per ESPN's Dave McMenamin:

Taylor was shot and killed by police in Louisville, Kentucky, after they entered her apartment on March 13 while executing a search warrant. Taylor's family filed a wrongful death suit, arguing the officers forcibly and unlawfully entered the apartment.

None of the officers involved in Taylor's killing has been charged with a crime. The Louisville Metro Police Department fired Det. Brett Hankison in June for his role, with Police Chief Robert Schroeder writing he had "wantonly and blindly fired ten (10) rounds" into Taylor's apartment.

WNBA players will wear jerseys with the names of women and girls who were victims of police brutality and racial violence during their abbreviated 2020 season at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

Lonita Baker, an attorney for the Taylor family, told TMZ a group of more than 30 NBA players—including Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony—spoke with Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer, over the weekend.

Palmer went on to praise the work of those inside the NBA and WNBA: "Everyone raising their voices for justice are what keeps this family going each day. What is being done by the NBA and the WNBA is amazing. Now, it's time for the attorney general to listen, to charge everyone responsible for Bree’s murder and to get overdue justice."