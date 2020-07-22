Dodgers Rumors: Mookie Betts Close to New Contract Worth Between $350M-$400M

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly putting their best foot forward to prevent Mookie Betts from becoming a free agent after this season.

Per WEEI's Lou Merloni, the Dodgers are closing in on a 10-year extension with the four-time All-Star that could be worth between $350 million and $400 million.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network confirmed the two sides have been talking.

There has been speculation about what Betts might earn as a free agent given the uncertain financial state for MLB teams, with no fans allowed to attend games this season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In May, The Athletic's Peter Gammons told 670 The Score's Mully & Haugh Show that Betts will be "lucky to get up to $250 (million) in free agency this coming winter."

Merloni reported in January that the Boston Red Sox made an offer to Betts last offseason worth $300 million over 10 years, but he countered with $420 million over 12 years.

The Red Sox did sign Betts to a one-year, $27 million deal to avoid arbitration in January, but they traded him, David Price and cash considerations to the Dodgers for Alex Verdugo, Jeter Downs and Connor Wong on Feb. 10.

If Betts signs an extension with the Dodgers for the reported amount, it will be the second-largest contract in MLB history behind Mike Trout's 12-year, $426.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels.

Betts, 27, has established himself as one of the best all-around players in MLB over the past six seasons. He has a .301/.374/.519 slash line with 139 home runs, 126 stolen bases and 470 RBI in 794 career games. The Tennessee native has won four straight Gold Gloves, three Silver Slugger awards and the 2018 AL MVP.