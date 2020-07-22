WWE Rumors on Rey Mysterio Contract and SummerSlam; Curt Hawkins Joining Impact

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Mysterio Negotiating New WWE Contract

After his loss to Seth Rollins in an Eye for an Eye match at Extreme Rules on Sunday, Rey Mysterio reportedly held contract talks with WWE.

According to PWInsider's Mike Johnson (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), Mysterio was at WWE headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, on Tuesday to discuss signing a new contract with the company, although it isn't yet known if anything was agreed upon.

The 45-year-old legend has reportedly been working under a handshake agreement with WWE rather than a binding contract.

At Extreme Rules, WWE ran an angle that saw Mysterio's eyeball pop out of its socket. As a result, Mysterio lost the match, and his future in WWE was left in a state of flux.

WWE left the door open for Mysterio to return on Monday's episode of Raw, though, as the announce team explained that the nature of Mysterio's injury left doctors to believe that he could potentially regain his eyesight at some point.

Mysterio has been involved in a feud with Rollins for the past several weeks ever since The Monday Night Messiah injured Mysterio's eye on the steel steps. The angle quickly expanded to include Mysterio's son, Dominick, as well.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Dominick has been training to become a professional wrestler, and it stands to reason that his status with WWE could depend on whether Rey signs a new deal with the company.

Perhaps Mysterio's desire to see his son succeed in WWE will play a role in his decision, but regardless of what he does, a performer of Mysterio's caliber figures to land on his feet and succeed in any promotion.

Plans for Street Profits at SummerSlam

WWE is reportedly working on plans for the Raw Tag Team champions, The Street Profits, at next month's SummerSlam pay-per-view.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), SummerSlam plans for The Street Profits should be finalized "soon."

The original plan reportedly called for The Street Profits to defend the Raw Tag Team titles against Andrade and Angel Garza, but Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins beat them in a non-title match on Monday's episode of Raw.

Even so, Andrade and Garza could still earn a title shot at some point in the coming weeks, especially because of Raw's lack of tag teams.

If Andrade and Garza don't emerge as the No. 1 contenders, then options are limited. The Viking Raiders are a possibility, but they just finished a long-running, friendly rivalry with The Street Profits, so it may be too soon to go back to that.

Aside from the aforementioned teams, perhaps a newly formed team like Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin of MVP's The Hurt Business could work its way into the title hunt.

MVP had a talk backstage with The Street Profits several weeks ago and has been trying to recruit Superstars into his group recently, so having Ford and Dawkins feud with two members of the stable would make sense.

Regardless of what WWE decides to do with The Street Profits at SummerSlam, they figure to put on an entertaining, high-energy performance as always.

Myers Set to Join Impact Wrestling

Three months after his WWE release, Brian Myers (formerly known as Curt Hawkins) is set to join Impact Wrestling.

On Tuesday, Impact aired a vignette hyping up Myers' return:

While Myers is best known for wrestling as Curt Hawkins in WWE, he previously performed in Impact Wrestling in 2015 as part of the TNA vs. Global Force Wrestling storyline. During that angle, Myers won the TNA World Tag Team Championships with Trevor Lee, who now works in NXT as Cameron Grimes.

Myers initially became part of the WWE main roster in 2007 alongside his tag team partner, Zack Ryder. Hawkins remained with the company until 2014 when he got released.

He returned to WWE in 2016 and was utilized in a unique storyline that saw him lose a record-setting amount of matches in a row. The angle culminated with Hawkins rejoining forces with Ryder and beating The Revival for the Raw Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 35.

Both Myers and Ryder were among the many Superstars released by WWE in April as part of coronavirus-related cuts.

At Saturday's Slammiversary pay-per-view, Impact brought in a few of the performers who were released by WWE, including Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Eric Young and Heath Slater.

With Myers joining that group, Impact has an impressive infusion of talent that could help it become a major player again after falling deep into the shadows of WWE and AEW.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).