Drew McIntyre Beats Dolph Ziggler, Retains WWE Championship on Raw

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Drew McIntyre beat Dolph Ziggler in an Extreme Rules match on Monday night's Raw to retain the WWE Championship.

Ziggler threw everything he had at the champion, but it wasn't enough. McIntyre landed a Claymore Kick on the challenger, sending him through a table propped up in the corner.

McIntyre had little time to savor the victory before Randy Orton hit an RKO, sending a message about his intentions for SummerSlam.

The bout was a rematch of last week's meeting at Extreme Rules, which saw the Scot defeat Ziggler despite the odds being stacked heavily in the challenger's favor.

McIntyre allowed The Showoff to choose the stipulation for their match at the pay-per-view, and Ziggler took a unique approach. He refused to announce the stipulation until just before the bell, and when he did, he revealed it would be an Extreme Rules match but only for himself, meaning the champion would not be allowed to use weapons.

Ziggler threw everything he had at McIntyre and utilized chairs, tables and essentially everything under the sun at Extreme Rules, but the Scot still managed to hit his former tag team partner with a Claymore Kick and prevail.

The next night on Raw, Ziggler interrupted McIntyre's promo and talked about how close he came to winning the WWE title. He also said he deserved a rematch and demanded the Scottish Superstar give him one more opportunity.

McIntyre initially refused and laid out Ziggler with a head-butt, but when he attempted to get under the titleholder's skin and kept pressing him, he eventually relented.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Ziggler said he would do anything for another match, including allowing the Scot to choose the stipulation. McIntyre agreed but told his rival he wouldn't reveal the stipulation until just before their bout, which is precisely what The Showoff did at Extreme Rules.

McIntyre was favored at the PPV even with Ziggler having the upper hand, and with the momentum swinging in the champion's favor for Monday's clash, he was an even bigger favorite in the rematch.

Even so, there was plenty of excitement surrounding the bout since it isn't often that the WWE Championship is defended on television, especially in the weeks leading up to one of the biggest pay-per-views of the year.

McIntyre was discussing his plans for SummerSlam before Ziggler attacked him last week, and now that he has gotten past his rival again, he can begin looking ahead to what may prove to be his biggest and toughest title defense yet on August 23.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).