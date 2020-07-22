Report: NBA Instituting 'Timeout Chairs' to Maintain Social Distancing in Games

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJuly 22, 2020

A basketball court is shown at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex in Kissimmee, Fla., Tuesday, July 21, 2020. The NBA's marketing motto for the restart of the season at Walt Disney World is “Whole New Game,” and in many respects, that’s very true. (AP Photo/Tim Reynolds)
Tim Reynolds/Associated Press

The NBA will institute "timeout chairs" as part of its effort to maintain social distancing whenever possible amid the league's restart, which is taking place after a four-month hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic provided the details Tuesday:

Twenty-two of the league's 30 teams are in Walt Disney World near Orlando, Florida, for the restart, which will feature three scrimmage games per team before the regular season resumes on July 30.

The scrimmage matchups will begin Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET when the Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Clippers open the slate, so we'll see the timeout chairs in action with the game being televised on NBATV.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

