Report: Clippers' Patrick Beverley Leaves NBA Bubble for Family Emergency

Los Angeles Clippers point guard Patrick Beverley has left Walt Disney World, where the NBA is holding the remainder of its 2019-20 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, to attend to an "emergency personal matter," per ESPN's Malika Andrews.

Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times later reported that Beverley left due to a family concern.

Numerous players have left Disney World, where the NBA has formed a de-facto bubble within the complex due to COVID-19, to attend to personal matters. Beverley's teammate Montrezl Harrell has done so, and New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson has as well.

ESPN's Andrew Lopez explained the rules on players' returns to the bubble environment if they elect to come back while discussing Williamson's absence.

An absence of seven or fewer days results in a four-day quarantine if the player tests negative for COVID-19 each day outside the bubble.

An absence longer than seven days would still result in a four-day quarantine if a player "has a negative test for the final seven days he is gone," per Lopez. Sans daily tests while outside of the campus, each player must be quarantined for 10 days upon his return.

As Greif noted, the Clips are currently without Harrell, Beverley, Landry Shamet and Ivica Zubac. Shamet tested positive for COVID-19 and has not joined the team yet, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic. Zubac did not join the team in Florida, although no reason has been revealed, per Greif. He is expected to join the team, however.

Beverley, an eight-year NBA veteran out of the University of Arkansas, is in his third campaign with the Clips. He's averaging 7.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 48 starts this season. The 32-year-old is also shooting 42.8 percent from the field and 37.9 percent from three-point range.

Beverley is best known for his defensive efforts, however, as he's No. 1 among qualified point guards in defensive real plus-minus, per ESPN.com.

Thanks in part to his efforts, the Clippers have gone 44-20, good enough for second place in the Western Conference.

L.A. is set to play three scrimmage games over the next week before opening the remainder of its regular season against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, July 30. The Clips, who have already clinched a playoff berth, will begin their postseason run on Monday, August 17, or Tuesday, August 18.