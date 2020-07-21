Report: Donald Trump Urged Woody Johnson to Bring British Open to His Resort

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Associated Press

President Donald Trump reportedly wanted to steer the British Open golf tournament to his Trump Turnberry golf resort in Scotland, and in an effort to do so, he reportedly tried to get the United States' ambassador to Great Britain, Robert Wood "Woody" Johnson IV, to advocate for Turnberry in his dealings with the British government.

"The ambassador's deputy, Lewis A. Lukens, advised him not to do it, warning that it would be an unethical use of the presidency for private gain, these people said. But Mr. Johnson apparently felt pressured to try. A few weeks later, he raised the idea of Turnberry playing host to the Open with the secretary of state for Scotland, David Mundell."

"It is diplomatic malpractice because once you do that, you put yourself in a compromised position," former special counsel for ethics under President Barack Obama and former ambassador to the Czech Republic, Norman L. Eisen, told the New York Times regarding the report. "They can always say, 'Remember that time when you made that suggestion.' No experienced diplomat would do that."