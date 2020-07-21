Russell Wilson Hopes He'll Be Allowed in Delivery Room with Ciara amid COVID-19

Joy Asico/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks star Russell Wilson and singer Ciara are expecting their second child in the coming weeks, and the quarterback doesn't know if he'll be allowed into the hospital to witness the birth.

Wilson told Joel McHale on Jimmy Kimmel Live the threat of COVID-19 may force him to wait elsewhere when his wife goes into labor.

"I think she needs me in the hospital room," Wilson told McHale, who was filling in for Kimmel (h/t TMZ). "Last time she grabbed my hand, she almost broke my hand."

Wilson is one of a number of athletes who are due to have a child when sports like the NBA, MLB, NHL and NFL resume over the next month.

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout expressed doubt about his ability to play this season if it means he can't be near his newborn. Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward told ESPN's Tim Bontemps he plans on leaving the NBA bubble when his child is born if his team is still playing.

All of it only complicates what's already a tense sports landscape as leagues and players alike try to navigate a pandemic while keeping those close to them as safe as possible.